The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Florida increased to 32,138 on Monday, the Florida Department of Health said in its daily report. That’s an increase of 610 over the previous day’s report.

Also in the Monday report, the death toll for the entire state increased to 1,088, an increase of 14 over Sunday.

COUNTIES

The total number of confirmed cases per county are as follows:

-Santa Rosa: 150, an increase of one over Sunday.

-Okaloosa: 149, the same number as Sunday.

-Walton: 35, the same number as Sunday.

-Bay: 68, an increase of three over Sunday.

-Gulf: 1, the same number as Sunday.

-Franklin: 2, the same number as Sunday.

-Holmes: 9, the same number as Sunday.

-Washington: 12, the same number as Sunday.

CITIES

Santa Rosa

-Milton: 81, an increase of one over Sunday.

-Navarre: 30, the same number as Sunday.

-Gulf Breeze: 24, the same number as Sunday.

-Pace: 12, the same number as Sunday.

Okaloosa

-Fort Walton Beach: 57, the same number as Sunday.

-Destin: 28, the same number as Sunday.

-Niceville: 21, the same number as Sunday

-Crestview: 16, the same number as Sunday

-Shalimar: 12, the same number as Sunday

-Mary Esther: 5, the same number as Sunday

-Eglin Air Force Base: 2, the same number as Sunday.

Walton

-Santa Rosa Beach: 11, the same number as Sunday.

-DeFuniak Springs: 9, the same number as Sunday.

-Freeport: 3, the same number as Sunday.

-Miramar Beach: 3, the same number as Sunday.

Bay

-Panama City: 42, an increase of three over Sunday

-Panama City Beach: 12, the same number as Sunday.

-Lynn Haven: 5, the same number as Sunday.

-Youngstown: 3, the same number as Sunday.