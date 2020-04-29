This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County and the city of Panama City have numerous jobs openings to fill.

In a time of crisis for a lot of residents in the area that don’t have work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county and the city have positions open for those looking. The work ranges from public works, to emergency services and wastewater positions.

►RELATED: 5 football movies you should watch during quarantine

“With all the pandemic going on, we’re still actively working and we need more help,” said Jeremy Jernigan, human resources for the Bay County Commission.

According to Jernigan, the job openings is a result of internal promotions and still feeling the affects from Hurricane Michael. The county is trying to take advantage of the internal promotions by looking for people who are in need of a job because of the pandemic.

The city of Panama City currently has 32 different job descriptions listed on their website, but have more than 32 job openings. According to Panama City officials, the traditional orientation process would look different to follow the social distancing guidelines.

►RELATED: GALLERY: Social Distancing at PCB Beach

Both the county and the city are looking for a number of first responder jobs like firefighters and paramedics. Jernigan believes the increase is more of a result from the hurricane rather than a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

►RELATED: Short-term rental ban set to expire during planned full reopening of beaches at Panama City Beach

“One of things Hurricane Michael did was give the whole state a wake up call about appropriate staffing for first responders,” Jernigan said. “We are seeing a higher amount of calls in pandemic questions, people wanting more information and resources.”

Wastewater treatment has been a topic of discussion during the pandemic because residents are flushing items other than toilet paper. With less access to toilet paper, residents are flushing wipes and old shirts.

According to Jernigan, hiring more people for wastewater collection is so the positions are fully staffed in case there is another outbreak from the coronavirus. The county wants to be prepared if staff has to self-quarantine.

You can find the job listings on the Panama City website and the Bay County website.