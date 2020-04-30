WRIGHT — Daily News Digital Content Editor Nick Tomecek was grilling in the driveway of his Wright home Thursday evening when he looked up and saw a string of lights moving silently across the sky.

The lights, an estimated two dozen of them, were evenly spaced and moving in a southeastward direction.

He captured about a half-dozen on video.

Do you know what these lights were? Did you see them?

Email ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com if you have any information.

