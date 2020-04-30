About 1 in 6 people across the U.S. who had a job in February don’t have one today, records show.

TALLAHASSEE — Another 432,465 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week as state Democrats heightened their attack Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s glitch-ridden, backlogged system for seeking payments.

Stories abound of Floridians being kicked off the Department of Economic Opportunity’s online CONNECT system, then calling a hotline for hours, often days, unsuccessfully seeking assistance. Those who do file — or at least think they have — await email confirmation for weeks.

“It’s a system designed to fail. Just pay the damn claims,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said Thursday in a conference call organized by Florida Senate Democrats.

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, said her office has given out 4,000 paper applications to people who have been unable to get on the state’s online site.

By Thursday, DEO was reporting that 916,002 unique claims were filed — more than 2 million when duplicates and triplicates are totaled. Of the more than 900,000 applicants, three-quarters had been processed, but almost 300,000, nearly 40% of those seeking aid, were ruled ineligible.

DeSantis has said getting benefits to people is his “number one economic priority.” He’s positioned more than 2,000 state workers to help field DEO phone calls and spent as much as $109 million on new contracts with three call centers.

But Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said, “I get calls from more people frustrated after they talk to people at the call centers because they don’t give them the correct answer to their problem.”

Adding to the complexity, DEO is now advising anyone who applied on or before April 4 to reapply — possibly to qualify for state benefits that range up to $275 per week, but also to gain eligibility for a $600 weekly federal payment that Congress wants all of America’s jobless to receive.

Florida’s unemployment numbers are among the 3.8 million people who filed claims nationwide last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department’s weekly report.

That’s down from the previous week’s 4.4 million — but part of an overwhelming 30.3 million applicants seeking unemployment payments in the six weeks since the coronavirus began savaging the nation’s economy.

About 1 in 6 people across the U.S. who had a job in February don’t have one today, records show. Economists forecast that the nation’s unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%, the steepest level since it reached 25% during the Great Depression.

A day after DeSantis announced a plan for a phased-in reopening of Florida’s economy beginning Monday, the state Health Department reported another 497 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 33,690.

The totals include 580 positive cases in Manatee County, and 352 in Sarasota County.

Another 50 deaths were reported Thursday from the day before. That brought Florida’s death toll to 1,268, including 55 in Manatee and 42 in Sarasota.

The mounting jobless woes, however, sparked Democrats to conclude that the DeSantis administration has shown it’s incapable of handling the unemployment surge. They also charge that Florida’s ruling Republicans crafted the CONNECT system largely to deny benefits and cut unemployment taxes for state businesses.

The state’s current system was created under DeSantis’ predecessor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who in Congress has decried the $600 federal payments as a “disincentive” that will keep people from returning to work.

“This is a lack of leadership,” said Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, who with other Senate Democrats is assisting at food distribution centers in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

He added, “These are Floridians in need. And I wonder if the individuals who are in charge of making these decisions, whether they are actually seeing these people.”

DeSantis’ reopening plan allows restaurants and what were considered nonessential retail stores to reopen, but limited to 25% capacity inside their establishments. Outdoor dining at restaurants also would be allowed.

But DeSantis is keeping closed bars, gyms, movie theaters, hairdressers and other personal services. The governor broke with the White House on gyms and movie theaters, with the Trump administration approving them as part of the first stage of the three-phase guidance issued to the states.

On the job, DeSantis is encouraging employers to continue emphasizing remote working, while social distancing and face-masks would be urged among those returning to work.

The governor also separated himself from the task force he appointed to review the conditions for reopening. The task force recommended 50% capacity at restaurants, which DeSantis shrunk, and a similar level for operating gyms and hairdressing facilities, which he denied outright.

But the task force also recommended such provisions as wearing masks at businesses with close contact with the public and taking temperatures daily of children and staff at day care centers. The governor, though, is not requiring such steps.

