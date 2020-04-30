Part of Tuesday’s confusion was created when Walton County Commission Chairman Bill Chapman moved to prohibit sunbathing on the beaches, a proposal that got some pushback from the public.

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — In the wake of creating some confusion Tuesday in a vote on what activities will be allowed when the county’s public and private beaches reopen Friday, Walton County commissioners on Thursday amended the Tuesday resolution with more general language than the specific list of activities it had originally included.

At one point, a clearly frustrated Chapman, responding to a question from a woman calling into the meeting via Zoom teleconferencing to ask for a definition of sunbathing, laughed in exasperation and told her, "The common ... heck, I don’t know, lady, good gracious."

Pressed further for a definition, Chapman said, "Well, you’re fixing to hear it from me, if that’s what you want to hear. Sunbathing is laying on a blanket on the beach. That’s sunbathing. If you want to sit in a chair, that’s up to you."

Told his answer didn’t make any sense, Chapman shot back, "Well, I’m sorry, that’s the way it is." Further pressed, Chapman told the caller to "call legal (the county attorney’s office) and they’ll tell you about it."

On Thursday, Chapman opened the meeting with an apology to the woman.

"Before we get started, I want to take a minute to apologize to the Board of County Commissioners for my inability to properly maintain my composure at all during the last meeting," Chapman said.

"I want to offer a special apology to Miss Becky Amhoff for the way I treated her and talked to her on the phone ... I sincerely apologize for the way I acted. It was not professional, and it wasn’t in line with the way I was raised."

"I hope you all will accept my apology," Chapman added.

The commission went on Thursday to approve a change in the beach reopening resolution that struck the previous list of specific activities — "Individuals on the beach shall limit their activities to the following: walking, jogging, fishing, swimming, paddle boarding, surfing, boating" — and added language noting that the beaches will be open "for normal beach activities which would not otherwise be prohibited by the Walton County Waterways and Beach Activities Ordinance."

The amended resolution, however, continues to prohibit vending, special events and bonfires on the beach. It also specifies that, in line with ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, cause of a serious respiratory illness spreading across the country, that "Groups of more than ten (10) people are prohibited, and a minimum of six (6) foot social distancing shall apply."

The Walton County Waterways and Beach Activities Ordinance specifically prohibits a number of activities, including using a charcoal grill on the beach, fishing from the beach if a law enforcement officer determines it is endangering bathers, taking glass containers onto the beach, or landing an aircraft on the beach.

The ordinance does not prohibit sunbathing, meaning that it is included in "normal beach activities," as are the activities previously specified by the commission, along with other activities routinely seen on beaches.

