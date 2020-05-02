If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.

1:20 p.m. Saturday update: The AMBER alert issued Saturday for a 9-year-old Fort Walton Beach girl has been canceled.

The child was returned safe and unharmed.

Previous coverage

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Alliarra Williams, a black female, 9 years old, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 60 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 20 block of NW Robinwood Drive in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, who was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The child may be in the company of Frankie Williams, a black male, 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, black hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a grey hat, a black hoodie, grey ripped jeans, and red shoes. He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin.

They may be traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or 911.