The meeting came after a weekend in which Walton County deputies investigated citizen complaints about more than a dozen apparent violations of the ban, instituted statewide in March by Gov. Ron DeSantis to limit travel to Florida to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

MIRAMAR BEACH — Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson spent part of Monday in the State Attorney’s office discussing prosecution of violations of the statewide ban on short-term vacation rentals.

Those complaints came as the county’s public and private beaches, closed March 19, reopened Friday morning and continue to attract beach-goers.

The ban on short-term vacation rentals, initially instituted in March, was left in place in the governor’s latest executive order regarding COVID-19, which became effective Monday. That executive order allows for the partial reopening of restaurants and retail stores. The short-term vacation rental ban does not cover hotels, inns or resorts, but does cover condominiums.

Since the ban has been in place, the Sheriff’s Office has evicted “several” parties who were in violation, Adkinson said Monday. Those violators face possible second-degree misdemeanor charges, which carry a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

A Sheriff’s Office report on one of those evictions, an April 18 incident involving 15 people from New York staying in a home a few blocks off County Road 30A in Santa Rosa Beach, provided some indication of the difficulties in dealing with alleged vacation rental violations.

A deputy went to the home, and when he and an accompanying sergeant asked for identification for people in the home, they were asked by one of the renters, “Are you guys going to make some sh-- up?”

Adkinson added Monday that owners of short-term vacation rental properties can face far more serious charges than renters.

“Some of these people, we’re talking about tax fraud,” said Adkinson, in terms of not reporting or paying taxes on rental income received during the ban.

“There will be warrants issued for arrest,” Adkinson said.

As a practical matter, the sheriff added, his office won’t necessarily pursue illicit out-of-state renters. But, he said, even a misdemeanor warrant can create problems for its recipient.

As an example, Adkinson pointed to a Canadian resident recently evicted from a vacation rental. “Good luck getting back across the border with an outstanding warrant,” he said Monday.

The sheriff’s office is pursuing complaints of violations of the short-term rental ban on a “call-only” basis, Adkinson said, due in part to the difficulty of tracking down renters and owners.

“It’s a nuisance, and it’s a pain,” Adkinson said.

Nonetheless, in a social media appearance last week, Adkinson provided the public with two non-emergency office telephone numbers — (850) 892-8186 and (850) 892-1111 — to call to report potential violations of the short-term vacation rental ban.

Overall, though, according to the sheriff, the owners and renters skirting the vacation rental ban haven’t yet produced any issues with crowding on the beaches. Part of the worry about reopening the state, through DeSantis’ orders and local action, has been that resulting crowds would facilitate the spread of COVID-19.

Walton’s beaches, though, at least thus far, are “certainly not overcrowded,” according to Adkinson. And, he said, beach-goers by and large are complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on not gathering in groups of more than 10 people and maintaining six feet of separation.

“There’s a lot of self-monitoring,” Adkinson said.

At least part of the lack of crowding on the beaches can be attributed to the fact that the large local vacation rental operations, like 360 Blue and Ocean Reef, and many smaller local rental operations, are complying with the vacation rental ban, Adkinson said.

“The vast, vast majority of folks are trying to do the right thing,” he said. But, he added, the county does “have some people who are trying to be cute, and trying to cheat the system.”

For illicit renters, the sheriff said, “this boils down to (a mindset of) ’I’m more important than the people who live here.’”

The story is somewhat the same in nearby Destin, just across the county line in Okaloosa County. There, city officials are working through about 30 complaints of potential violations of the rental ban, said Catherine Card, the city’s public information manager.

Reports are being forwarded to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for enforcement action, Card said. As in Walton County, the larger local rental companies aren’t a problem, according to Card. Rather, the problem is with third-party renters like Vrbo, an online rental service.

Also as in Walton County, crowding hasn’t been a particular issue on the city’s newly reopened public and private beaches. Beach chair and umbrella vendors have become what Card called “beach ambassadors,” reminding customers of the need to maintain “social distancing” as a means of controlling COVID-19.

Which isn’t to say that the city’s beach reopening hasn’t been without a hitch. At one point at the beachfront June White Decker Park, Card said, “people were packing up a little bit” and had to be reminded by city personnel to maintain social distancing.

Interestingly, there reportedly have not been any reports of potential violations of the short-term rental ban in unincorporated Okaloosa County, where beaches opened for limited morning and evening hours on Friday, and could be opened for additional hours within a matter of days.

"The county's code enforcement process is complaint- driven,“ Okaloosa County Growth Management Director Elliot Kampert said in a Monday email, ”and we will respond to any such complaint accordingly. The Growth Management Department has not received any complaints from citizens regarding homes being used as vacation rentals in unincorporated Okaloosa County subsequent to the issuance of the (governor’s) executive order.”

According to Michele Nicholson, public information officer for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, there haven’t been any particular problems associated with the reopening of the beaches, with the exception of an occasional reminder from deputies regarding the CDC guidelines for physical separation regarding COVID-19.

The reopened beaches have been “crowded in sections,” Nicholson said, but “there haven’t been any major issues.”