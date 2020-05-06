DESTIN — A gathering at Crab Island over the past weekend included at least two apparent celebrities, according to a recent story by Fox News and other media outlets.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith posted a photo of Abella Danger, who is an actress in adult films, on a boat in the shallows of Crab Island, Fox News reports.

According to her Instagram page, Danger posted a photo on Sunday from Crab Island.

One person posted a video on Twitter saying, “Roquan Smith living that life."

Roquan Smith living that life.



Roquan Smith played football at the University of Georgia before being drafted in 2018 by the Chicago Bears.

In 2017, Smith was named MVP of the SEC championship game, as well as SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.