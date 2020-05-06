10:30 p.m.

Officials expect a fire in South Walton that has already damaged 18 structures to burn through the night.

Crews are fighting the blaze, watching for additional fires that may be sparked by embers and building fire lines to help prevent the fire from spreading.

About 575 acres had burned by 10:30, covering a swath of land reaching to Choctawhatchee Bay on the north side to the famed County Road 30A on the south.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said several homes on Thompson Drive had been consumed by the fire.

Officials did not specify the amount of damage to the other structures or whether they were homes or businesses at a 10 p.m. press briefing.

A shelter has been set up at South Walton High School, staffed by the Red Cross and WCSO school resource officers.

South Walton Fire District Marshal Sammy Sanchez said they have an address that is believed to be linked to the fire’s origin and that they will be investigating.

The fire was about 25 percent contained as of 10 p.m., officials said.

The fire started on the north side of U.S. Highway 98 before jumping the wide four-lane highway. Officials said it was not immediately clear what had caused the fire to span that distance, but speculated that high winds might have blown embers across the road.

A front brought strong winds into a low humidity situation.

The Florida Forest Service had put out multiple warnings, reminding people not to burn.

"We expected to be busy," said Steve Weherley, mitigation specialist with the forest service. "We never expected this."

Among those evacuated were Myria Jacobs Ryan and her family, who were at Grayton Beach when they noticed the large plume of smoke.

As the fire moved eastward, their neighborhood was evacuated.

Ryan rushed home to save her cat and, as of late Wednesday night, was heading to a hotel in Panama City Beach.

She was in good spirits.

"With me being in healthcare, we never know what tomorrow will bring," she said, explaining why she wasn’t more stressed. "So you need to embrace life now and make sure you be nice to everyone you meet because they might just be the one that can save your life."

9:30 p.m.

Officials are starting to evacuate portions of Blue Mountain Beach as the fire continues to move southeast.

9:10 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that several homes on Thompson Drive have been consumed by the fire that has burned 500 acres in South Walton.

The fire, which started near the bay, swept down to County Road 30A in the area of Thompson Drive, according to Corey Dobridnia, spokesperson for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

A shelter, staffed by WCSO school resource officers, is open at South Walton High School. Red Cross is providing food, water and bedding to evacuees, she said.

Officials are hoping for the winds to die down.

8:55 p.m.

Motorists are being asked to not travel east on U.S. Highway 98 past Mack Bayou Road. If they’re coming from the west, U.S. Highway 331 is the boundary, according to officials in Walton County.

South Walton Fire District Chief Sammy Sanchez and South Walton Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said at least 500 people had been evacuated.

"The fire has gone from the (Choctawhatchee) Bay to 30A," Dobridnia said. The fire has burned over 500 acres and damaged some homes, while destroying others.

The forestry service is on scene with equipment, including backhoes and bulldozers.

The fire started at Mussett Bayou, officials said.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Marie-Anne Delourme, Nancy Staub and her son, Tommy Staub, were among those evacuated and trying to figure out where to go next. In the meantime, they sat in their car in the parking lot at Butler Elementary School, along with their two dogs.

Tommy Staub had just gone to Publix and came back to find 30A blocked off. He told deputies he had to get back to his house to get his mother and a deputy led him through, he said.

"We grabbed a few things and the dogs," he said.

The trio said they hadn’t gotten any warnings by telephone, but that law enforcement vehicles came around with loud speakers, telling residents to evacuate.

"You could see the glow in the smoke," he said. "It was some distance away from the house but the wind was blowing toward the house."

8:24 p.m.

Some residents evacuated from their homes on County Road 30A have gathered in the parking lot of Butler Elementary School.

RoseAnn Knight said she was sitting in her home in Bella Mar off 30A when officials knocked on her door and told her and her husband they had to leave.

"We were just eating dinner and I said to (my husband), ’Just look at all that smoke,’" she said.

Shortly after that, they were told to leave their home.

Babette Benzer, who lives on North Anchors Lake, told a similar story.

"They came and dragged us out of the house," she said.

8:15 p.m.

About 20 people are waiting at the shelter set up at South Walton High School.

A Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, along with a nurse are on their way to the shelter to help screen evacuees for COVID-19.

8 p.m.

A swath of homes between Grayton Beach and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park are being evacuated due to fast-moving wildfire in South Walton.

Officials called homes identified in this map urging them to evacuate in the path of a wildfire in South Walton.

7:45 p.m.

South Walton High School on US Hwy 331 has been designated by Walton County Emergency Management, in conjunction with the Walton County School District, as an evacuation shelter for the Mussett Bayou Fire.

People who arrive at the school must remain in the parking lot until they have been screened for COVID-19.

The shelter is open right now.

7:30 p.m.

Myria Jacobs Ryan and her family were at Grayton Beach watching the sunset Wednesday evening when she spotted what she thought was the large wildfire in Santa Rosa County.

They quickly realized this was a new fire and it was only a few miles away from their Cypress Breeze Plantation home.

As she snapped photos of the fire, which jumped U.S. 98 heading for 30A, they learned that it had gotten closer to their home.

As of 7:30, their neighborhood was under an evacuation order, she told the Daily News, and they were racing home to try to save their cat.

"Apparently it’s getting close," she said. "The wind is blowing from the east, toward our community.

"We have to get there. We have a cat there. We have to go save our cat."

She said ironically, the friends they were meeting in Grayton Beach had come to Walton County to escape the fire in Santa Rosa, which was threatening their properties there.

"I am an optimist, so I think everything is going to be OK, and my mom is a prayer warrior, so I feel we will be OK," she said.

6:30 p.m update

The South Walton Fire District is on the scene of a wildfire.

According to a Facebook post by the District, they are fighting a "large fast-moving wildland fire" in the Mussett Bayou Road area.

The District is advising people to stay away from the area.

There is no indication as to how the fire began. This is the third fire in the Panhandle, including one in Santa Rosa County that forced the closure of Interstate 10 and led to evacuation recommendations. An additional fire has cropped up in Escambia County.

