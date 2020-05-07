The seasonal Florida residents both received COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatments from blood donations.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The couple hospitalized in Vero Beach with the coronavirus since mid-March finally is going home.

And they’ll be able to see each other again for the first time in nearly six weeks.

Alan and June Enos, who are seasonal residents, were flying back to New Jersey on Wednesday after they were released from the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, according to their daughter Laura Zerweck.

Her dad spent 46 days in the hospital, 17 of them on a ventilator, Zerweck wrote in an email. Her mom was on a ventilator for half of the 20 days she spent in the hospital, which was followed by 19 days at a nearby rehabilitation center.

Zerweck is grateful to the nurses, doctors and therapists who have helped her parents recover, she wrote.

“Our entire family is so thankful for their support and care for both my parents throughout this entire ordeal,” Zerweck wrote. “Literally, they have saved both their lives, and we can't thank them enough.”

Alan Enos, 79, was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, Zerweck wrote. June Enos, 81, moved from the hospital to the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Treasure Coast about three weeks ago.

They were flying home together to enter a rehabilitation facility there, wrote Zerweck, who lives in Switzerland with her husband, Jeff, and their three young daughters because of her job.

“It really does take a village in times like these,” Zerweck wrote, “and we appreciate all the local support, given we are so far away.”

June Enos was released from the hospital April 18 after two negative COVID-19 tests, wrote Zerweck, who believes COVID-19 convalescent plasma from a relative’s blood donation did the trick.

It’s part of an experimental treatment that’s been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be used on an emergency basis for critically ill patients, according to the nonprofit blood-donation center OneBlood.

Alan Enos received his COVID-19 convalescent plasma on April 17 from a local donor in Florida, Zerweck wrote, but he still tested positive on April 18 and April 22.

Another relative flew to Florida to make a donation that went to Enos and possibly two other coronavirus patients, she wrote. After he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday, he was in the clear to leave.

“They are taking a medical flight (from Vero Beach) just to be monitored during the flight, but they are medically doing great,” Zerweck wrote. “Neither is on oxygen any longer.”

Her mom still is weak and needs the help of a walker, but she has made huge progress at the rehabilitation center, Zerweck wrote. June Enos was excited to be reunited with her husband, whom she hadn’t seen since March 22.

Alan Enos was even more excited, Zerweck wrote. He had been in isolation for nearly three weeks because he kept testing positive and couldn’t be transferred to a rehabilitation facility like his wife was.

“It has been frustrating for him to be isolated for so long, but he developed a good sense of humor about it and has taken it in stride,” Zerweck wrote. “Throughout the whole ordeal, we were told several times that they weren’t sure he would pull through.”

In true Marine Corps fashion, she wrote, her dad never stopped fighting.

And his first words when he finally woke up were the Marine Corps motto: "Semper Fi."

“I am truly relieved and feeling lucky and blessed that they both survived this,” Zerweck wrote. “I know the ventilator stats, and they really beat the odds.”

This story originally published to tcpalm.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.