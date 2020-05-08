This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health has released the Friday May 8, coronavirus report.
Another death was reported on Friday in Santa Rosa County, bringing the total to nine.
A 71-year-old man who had contact with a confirmed case of the virus died on April, 15, according to FDOH. His death was verified as a death from coronavirus today.
RELATED: Complete coronavirus coverage
RELATED: BEACH GUIDE: Is the beach open? Your guide to Panhandle beaches from Panama City to Pensacola Beach
STATEWIDE
As of the Friday May 8 report:
Total cases: 39,199 an increase of 371 over Thursday
Deaths: 1,669 an increase of 69 over Thursday
Hospitalizations: 6,929 an increase of 164 over Thursday
All 67 Florida counties have confirmed cases. Here is a count of the number of cases by county as of Friday:
COUNTY BY COUNTY
-Okaloosa: 165, two more over Thursday (5 deaths)
-Santa Rosa: 162, two more over Thursday (9 deaths)
-Bay: 76, (3 deaths)
-Walton: 51, one more over Thursday (1 death)
-Washington: 12
-Holmes: 10
-Franklin: 2
-Gulf: 1
Here is a count of cities in the Northwest Florida region and the number of cases in those municipalities:
Santa Rosa
-Milton: 86, one more over Thursday
-Navarre: 33,
-Gulf Breeze: 24
-Pace: 16, one more over Thursday
-Jay: 2
Okaloosa
-Fort Walton Beach: 62,
-Destin: 31
-Niceville: 23, one more over Thursday
-Crestview: 19, one more over Thursday
-Shalimar: 12
-Mary Esther: 8
-Eglin AFB: 2
-Laurel Hill: 1
Walton
-DeFuniak Springs: 24
-Santa Rosa Beach: 11
-Miramar Beach: 3
-Freeport: 3
-Paxton: 1
Bay
-Panama City: 48
-Panama City Beach: 12
-Lynn Haven: 6
-Callaway: 3
-Youngstown: 3
-Southport: 1
-Parker: 1
-Tyndall AFB: 1