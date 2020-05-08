As the Mussett Bayou wildfire, which consumed nearly 600 acres in South Walton County, comes under control, work is shifting toward helping the people who lost homes to the blaze.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — As firefighters continued to work Friday to fully contain the Mussett Bayou wildfire that scorched nearly 600 acres and destroyed nearly 40 homes, focus was shifting toward efforts to help the residents displaced by the blaze.

As of early Friday morning, the Florida Forest Service reported that the fire was 75% contained, with little fire activity observed during the night.

In the meantime, to help ensure that donations to those rebuilding their lives in the wake of the blaze will match their needs, Walton County Emergency Management personnel have been working to contact victims of the fire directly to ask about those needs, according to Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

In addition, Adkinson said on “Sheriff Live,” his Thursday evening social media interactive livestream broadcast, Emergency Management has set up an email account, wcem@waltoncountyfl.com, at which victims of the fire can communicate their needs.

“I know a lot of people are wanting to help,” Adkinson said, at the same time urging people interested in making donations to wait until specific needs are identified.

“We don’t need 20 cases of diapers if nobody has a baby,” Adkinson said.

The sheriff also urged potential donors to be wary of charitable efforts “just popping up” in connection with the Mussett Bayou fire, warning that such ad hoc efforts could be nothing more than scams.

Adkinson urged donors instead “to go with something established” — a known charity or organization — to provide help to the fire victims.

Adkinson also noted Thursday that in the days ahead, there will be a need for volunteers to help with clean-up of the destroyed homes.

“There is a need for you,” Adkinson said, addressing people looking for ways to help in the aftermath of the wildfire.

With regard to the fire itself, which started around 5 p.m. Wednesday and quickly consumed 30 to 40 acres before blowing embers spread it across U.S. Highway 98 between county roads 30A and 393, Adkinson said Thursday evening that an arrest is pending.

Authorities know the origin and circumstances of the blaze, and know who started it, the sheriff said. The wildfire was, the sheriff said, the result of “somebody burning something they shouldn’t have been burning at a time they shouldn’t have been burning. It’s as simple as that.”

Adkinson took time Thursday to credit the original eyewitness to the fire as it started, and another man, for trying to stop the fire and subsequently leading emergency personnel to the blaze.

“They really put us where the fire was,” Adkinson said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (AgLaw) is taking the lead law-enforcement role in the case, according to Adkinson.

The fire spread Wednesday with astonishing speed. Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said one deputy was literally sprinting from place to place to get people evacuated.

“She said she blinked, and it crossed 98,” Dobridnia said.

Some people resisted Sheriff’s Office efforts to get them evacuated from their homes as the fire spread, Adkinson said.

“We had people refuse to leave (Wednesday) night who almost got in serious trouble, almost got killed,” the sheriff said Thursday.

As deputies went door-to-door Wednesday, some residents either hid or didn’t come to the door. Subsequently, however, as the fire got closer to their homes many of those people called the Sheriff’s Office “saying, ’Come get me out of this house,’” Adkinson said.

“Some people got very lucky,” the sheriff added.