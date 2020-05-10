The great blue herons that live at the park nest atop tall pines, mostly on the west and north sides of the park’s main boardwalk.

OKALOOSA ISLAND — With puffed-up, punk-rocker head plumes, fluffy neck and chest feathers, wild eyes and swaying bodies, recently-born great blue herons have been swaying like cobras and pestering their parents for food at Veterans Park in recent weeks.

The park, which is a former par-3 golf course and a driving range located just east of the Emerald Coast Convention Center, opened in 2014.

Unlike local parks that have restrooms and/or playgrounds, and unlike local beaches, the Okaloosa County-owned/managed Veterans Park has stayed open throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The great blue herons that live at the park nest atop tall pines, mostly on the west and north sides of the park’s main boardwalk. The birds’ nesting season generally lasts from late January to around late August, according to the Choctawhatchee Audubon Society.

Each female heron usually will lay three to five eggs, which are incubated by both parents for about a month. The hatchlings are able to fly after about two months, according to National Audubon Society information.

Veterans Park is within the boundaries of the massive Gulf Islands National Seashore. Managed by the National Park Service (NPS), the seashore was established in 1971 and is the largest national seashore in the United States.

It stretches between the East Pass by Destin to the east and Cat Island, Mississippi to the west, but does not include any part of Alabama.

Officials from the NPS say the seashore provides critical habitat for several species of ground nesting shorebirds such as least terns, snowy plovers and black skimmers from February/March through late summer each year.

One regular nesting spot within the seashore boundaries for the rare black skimmers is the narrow sandy strip of land on the east side of the Navarre Beach Causeway.

On an early-summer day in 2018, for example, about 130 adult black skimmers and 50 black skimmer chicks were counted on the thin section of causeway turf next to the Santa Rosa Sound.

Officials from the NPS say drivers can help protect ground nesting shorebirds by obeying speed limits and watching for birds flying across or feeding along the roadways.