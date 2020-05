CRAB ISLAND — William Schenck, a Shalimar resident, recently shared his Crab Island experience on his Facebook page.

Schenck and some friends were fishing Sunday between Crab Island and Coast Guard Station Destin, when they spotted a manatee that swam directly under their boat.

"Did I mention we had a manatee swim under our boat while fishing next to Crab Island? I love the wildlife we have on the Emerald Coast!" said Schenck in his post.