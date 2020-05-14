Tests administered in both counties were simply tests indicating whether the people providing samples were positive for COVID-19 at the time the test was administered.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Hundreds of people turned out for a first round of free drive-through testing for COVID-19 in Walton and Okaloosa counties on Thursday, giving themselves some peace of mind, however temporary, while ultimately providing officials with a clearer picture of how prevalent the serious respiratory illness is in their counties.

Tests administered in both counties were simply tests indicating whether the people providing samples were positive for COVID-19 at the time the test was administered.

Still, “the more information we have, the better off we’re all going to be,” said Christopher Saul, public information officer for Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County’s first round of testing, held from 8-11 a.m. Thursday at the Crestview Community Center, resulted in the collection of 301 swabs that were sent off for testing. Results are expected within five to seven days, according to Saul.

Saul said he got a chance to speak with one couple as they waited for their test, and they expressed excitement at the fact that so many people turned out for the county’s first drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Interest in the first day of testing was so high, Saul added, that people had to be turned away as the 11 a.m. cutoff for the three-hour testing session.

Crowds were also part of the story in Walton County, where a line began to form well ahead of the scheduled 9 a.m. start time for testing outside Van R. Butler Elementary School, prompting county officials to begin testing a half-hour early. Testing there did not end until noon, and by that time, 465 tests had been administered, according to Florida Department of Health in Walton County spokeswoman Patti Roberts. Volume was initially so heavy that people seeking tests were backed up onto County Road 30A shortly after 9 a.m.

Harold “Butch” Walker, a 66-year-old construction worker from Santa Rosa Beach, was first in line for the first day of free COVID-19 testing in Walton County.

Walker pulled into the driveway of Van R. Butler Elementary School at 7 a.m. The drive-through testing was slated to begin at 9 a.m., but as cars backed up toward Walton County Road 30A, county health department and emergency management officials waved Walker in at 8:30 a.m.

“I am concerned,” Walker said as he waited in his truck. “More people need to be tested.”

At 66, Walker is part of the nation’s older population, who might have an increased risk of contracting the serious respiratory illness.

His boss asked him, along with other employees, to get tested to provide some assurance that it was safe for the construction crew to continue working together, but Walker said he didn’t need that persuasion.

“I was coming anyway,” he said.

Farther down the line, Nancy Britton, a 68-year-old woman with diabetes — whose age and medical condition both put her at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 — had been waiting for her test since shortly after 8 a.m.

“I have grandchildren I play with,” she said. “I want to be sure I’m not hurting them.”

Juan Delgadillo and his two sisters said they were getting tested because his extended family “needs to get together,” and they wanted some assurance, temporary though it might be, that it was safe for them to do so.

“Too many people are getting infected,” said Delgadillo, a resident of Walton County, adding that he worried that COVID-19 is becoming a more and more serious problem in the county.

According to Florida Department of Health data, from March 30 through the end of April, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Walton County totaled 23, including a number of days when no cases were reported.

Also according to FDOH data, between May 1 and Wednesday, a less than two-week span, 30 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

In Walton County, the testing process went fairly quickly. As vehicles circulated through a driveway leading to the rear of the school, their names and other information were collected and written down on a sheet that was subsequently taped to a vehicle windshield. A short distance away, four tents were set up for the required nasal swabbing, done as people remained in their vehicles. The collected swabs were then stored for shipment to a Stone Clinical Laboratories facility in New Orleans, from which results will be provided to the people tested within a week.

The procedure was much the same in Okaloosa County, where vehicles were separated into three lines for tests.

In addition to the laboratory, Walton County’s Thursday testing involved staff from the Florida Department of Health in Walton County, Walton County Emergency Management, the Walton Community Health Center, Doc Smiley’s Urgent Care and the Point Washington Medical Clinic.

Walton County officials have been working to set up broad-based local COVID-19 testing for a matter of weeks, but were hobbled by a lack of sample collection kits, as communities across the country competed for those supplies. There also was some initial lack of laboratory testing capacity, until county officials were able to persuade the state government to add Stone Clinical Laboratories, which has an office in Freeport, to the list of approved laboratories.

Holly Holt, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Walton County, admitted some surprise at the large number of people who showed up for the county’s first day of COVID-19 testing, but then added that “they want to know what’s going on.”

The county, too, wants to have a clearer picture of the extent of COVID-19 among the county’s native population, estimated at more than 70,000 people.

Holt says she hopes that the county’s series of free drive-through testing events will result in somewhere between 1,200 and 1,400 tests, which will put the county close to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines calling for the testing of 2% of the population to get a clear picture of COVID-19’s presence in a given area.

Up to this point, Holt said, the county’s own data collection efforts on COVID-19 had been limited to people who showed up only after exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

The next free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Walton County is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Walton County School District Bus Barn, just north of Freeport High School at 12615 U.S. Highway 331 Business.

The next drive-through testing for Okaloosa County is Tuesday at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive in Destin.