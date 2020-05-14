CRESTVIEW — While the coronavirus is running rampant through some Florida state prisons, county jails in this region have yet to report a case among inmates and corrections workers.

Nonetheless, testing was initiated Wednesday at the Okaloosa County Jail, according to facility director Eric Esmond.

Though Esmond said an inmate had recently claimed to have tested positive for the virus — and was subsequently placed in quarantine to determine the truth of the claim — Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox said no single incident inspired the decision to test.

“The jail facility is a part of the county’s critical infrastructure, which also employs congregate housing. An outbreak in a correctional facility, as we have seen in other counties, can spread incredibly quickly,” Maddox said. “This can result in a medical surge for the area hospitals ... Now that supplies are becoming available, it’s prudent to engage in this process.”

Testing at the jail was initiated one day prior to free coronavirus testing being made available to county residents. That was slated to get underway Thursday at the Crestview Community Center.

Prior to testing, jail administrators at not only the facility in Okaloosa, but also in Walton and Santa Rosa counties, were taking precautions against introducing the coronavirus.

In Okaloosa County, those included having incoming inmates answer questionnaires concerning the coronavirus and immediately quarantining anyone within the jail population exhibiting signs or symptoms, Esmond said.

Both inmates and staff are required to wear masks at all times, he said.

Testing provides another layer of protection for all concerned, Esmond said.

“We want to ensure, to the greatest degree possible, that we are mitigating instances of unnecessary contact,” he said. “Knowledge of infection through testing gives the goal its greatest chance to be met. Testing also allows us to develop more effective cohort housing, as we’ve done.”

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 at local jails have been validated by the experience of the state Department of Corrections within the much larger prisons it oversees.

As of May 5, approximately 2,300 corrections workers had been forced to to self-quarantine or self-isolate due to potential exposure to COVID-19, the Pensacola News Journal reported, citing Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch.

Reports indicated 723 state inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Six inmates from the Milton-based Blackwater River Correctional Facility had died as of May 5. The privately run prison, operated by The Geo Group Inc., is one of eight prisons considered “hot spots” for the virus, South Florida newspapers reported.

Walton County has not ordered testing for inmates or staff at its jail, but the Sheriff’s Office, which oversees jail operations, has established a long list of protocols for inmates and staff to follow.

Those include extensive detainee screening, education of inmates and staff regarding proper hygiene, limiting the number of jail visitors, an intensive cleaning and sanitation regimen and the suspension of duties for many outside work crews.

No inmates or correction workers have tested positive for COVID-19, said Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia.

The Santa Rosa County Jail has likewise recorded no COVID-19 cases.

“We have not had any positive cases for Santa Rosa County. We have been very fortunate based on the proactive measures we implemented last year at the beginning of flu season, said Randy Tifft, director of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division.

“Our deputies and medical staff are doing an excellent job being proactive during this pandemic,” he said.

A factor that may have played a positive role in allowing local county jails to remain thus far free of the coronavirus has been a reduction in the number of inmates being housed.

Since March 16, the inmate population in Okaloosa County has dropped by 218, from 678 to 460, according to Esmond.

Walton County’s jail population has dropped far less drastically, from 411 on March 16 to 368. The number of Escambia County prisoners being housed in Walton County has fallen from 179 to 168.

Santa Rosa County Jail population numbers were not released.

Local courts have taken steps to reduce the number of people being sent to jail, or release those who do not pose a threat to society. But good behavior has been key, according to Bill Bishop, the chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County.

“The biggest thing we’ve seen is that the number of arrests have gone done,” he said. “Law enforcement has limited somewhat their contacts, but people do seem to be following the rules and doing what they’re supposed to do.”