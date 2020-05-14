CHIPLEY - The Washington County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office continues to monitor the COVID-19 conditions to prepare and implement necessary changes to ensure safety for its customers and employees.

The office will increase the number of customers received in the lobby at one time to two people beginning Monday, May 18th. Many of the services are, and will remain, available online or by telephone, preventing the need to come into the lobby in person.

Such services include child support payments, traffic tickets, and felony court costs and fines which can all be paid by clicking the appropriate link on the website (www.washingtonclerk.com). Civil lawsuits can be filed using the ePortal (Call 850-577-4609 for more information) and official records can be recorded using Simplifile (Call 800-460-5657 for more information).

Marriage licenses will no longer be restricted to Washington County residents. Passport services remain unavailable at this time.