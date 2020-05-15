But President Trump has the edge in “enthusiasm” among his supporters. Some 78% of those who identified themselves as Trump voters say they are excited about their candidate, while 64% of Joe Biden supporters said the same about the former vice president.

A poll released Friday by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a six point lead over President Trump in Florida.

The survey of Sunshine State voters showed presumptive Democratic nominee Biden leading incumbent Trump 53% to 47%.

Trump also suffered a reversal among respondents in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with his approval rating now underwater. His overall approval rating dropped to 43%, while his disapproval rose to 46%. Two months ago, FAU pollsters found 49% and his disapproval at 41%.

► MAY 5, 2020: Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate

However, 53 percent of those polled say they believe Trump will win the necessary 270 electoral votes for re-election in November.

Trump also has the edge in “enthusiasm” among his supporters. Some 78% of those who identified themselves as Trump voters say they are excited about their candidate, while 64% of Biden supporters said the same about the former vice president.

“While Joe Biden does not seem to generate the enthusiasm that past candidates have garnered, it might not matter,” said Kevin Wagner, Ph.D., a professor of political science at FAU, in a statement. “Many Democrats seem motivated by the desire to defeat President Trump.”

► MAY 7, 2020: Biden uses virtual events to target battleground Florida

Still, the poll showed Biden widening his lead over Trump in Florida. A March FAU poll showed him with a narrow lead over the president.

Independent voters remain a toss-up on Florida. Biden led Trump among those with no political affiliation by just two pints, 41% to 39%.

“For independents in Florida, this election is not about beating or re-electing Donald Trump like it is for partisans,” said Monica Escaleras, Ph.D., director of FAU BEPI in the College of Business. “Instead, these voters are looking for solutions to immigration, the economy and health care.”

► MAY 1, 2020: ‘This never happened’: Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation, calls on National Archives to release records

But Trump registered greater enthusiasm among that voting bloc, as “63 percent of independents voting for Trump are excited to support him, while 50 percent of independents for Biden are excited to support him,” FAU pollsters said in a statement.

As for Biden’s running mate, the FAU poll said “U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris was the preference of 23 percent of respondents, while U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned 16 percent.” But no clear favorite appears to have emerged.

The poll also found the voters were most concerned with:

— Economy (28%)

— Beating Trump (20%),

— Health care (18%),

— Re-electing Trump (13%)

—Immigration (12%).

As for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 51 percent approve of the job he is doing, down 3 percentage points from March, while 32 percent disapprove. When it comes to how he is handling the coronavirus, 49 percent approve and 36 percent disapprove.

Access the full poll by clicking here.