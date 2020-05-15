A trough of low pressure lingering over South Florida, the Florida Straits and the Bahamas was producing showers and gusty winds on Friday but had changed little during the day.

By this time tomorrow we could be looking at Tropical Storm Arthur, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say.

A trough of low pressure lingering over South Florida, the Florida Straits and the Bahamas was producing showers and gusty winds on Friday but had changed little during the day.

Gradual development of the system was expected later in the weekend or early next week and a substropical or tropical storm appeared likely, the center said in its 2 p.m. statement.

If it does develop the storm would be called Arthur.

Heavy surf, rainfall and winds to tropical storm force were possible along the Florida Keys and into the Bahamas.

Chances of development are currently at 80 percent.