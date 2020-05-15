Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Jacksonville on Friday, May 15th.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, holds press conference with Mayor Lenny Curry, on Thursday, May 14, regarding COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon Florida Department of Health report the coronavirus claimed the lives of 1,875 Floridians.

The Florida Department of Health also reported that as of Thursday morning’s advisory the total number of confirmed cases for the state is 43,210. There have been 609,574 tests conducted 565,627 were negative.

Of the confirmed cases 7,749 have been hospitalized, a figure that according to he DOH does not reflect the number of COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals.

The state Department of Health does not currently measure “recovery,” and doesn't expect to have such a designation anytime in the near future, adding that the definition of recovery is a contested issue.

SOURCE Johns Hopkins University; local and state health agencies; USA TODAY research.