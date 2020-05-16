HOLMES COUNTY — Eleven suspects were arrested Thursday, May 14, as the result of a search warrant and undercover operation conducted in the Hickory Hill area by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested and charged as a result of operation were:

▪ Jakob W. Scholl, 30, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine

▪ Kevin G. Welmon, 39, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine

▪ Tracy D. Cooper, 47, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Violation of state probation

▪ Amber L. Owens, 25, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine

▪ James R. Cassidy Jr., 32, of Ponce de Leon - Purchase of methamphetamine

▪ Edward L. Howard, 28, of DeFuniak Springs - Purchase of methamphetamine

▪ Jordan A. Butler, 30, of Westville - Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug paraphernalia

▪ Leeazia M. Taylor, 26, of Westville - Possession of drug paraphernalia and Evidence tampering/destroying

▪ Tavoris M. Godwin, 32, of Westville - Possession of methamphetamine

▪ Jimmy Phillip Ryals, 40, of Bonifay - Purchase of methamphetamine and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

▪ Michael Allen Thompson, 28, of Caryville - Possession of Klonipin without a prescription, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

No other information was immediately available.

Who in the Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton County area was arrested yesterday? Consult this arrest database compiled from data provided by all three counties..