Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday approved reopening short-term rental properties in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties, effective immediately.

And the Okaloosa County Commission ratified a governor-required safety plan Tuesday morning for such properties to resume operations.

In a press release, state Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, said, "Okaloosa County’s vacation rental industry has worked tirelessly over the past several days to make this a reality. We want to thank the Governor for his leadership and quick turnaround in approving Okaloosa’s plan to reopen the vacation rental industry locally."

At a special meeting set 2 p.m., the Walton County commissioners planned to discuss its plan to reopen short-term rental properties in their county.

Bay County’s plan has also been approved, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

And in Santa Rosa County, Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears approved short-term vacation rentals in accordance with the letter of request and short-term rental safety plan submitted to the state on Friday May 15.

"I'm pleased the governor delegated the decision on short-term rentals to the local governments with approval of a plan. Our county staff worked hard to get our plan to Tallahassee as soon as possible on Friday after the governor's announcement and I thank them for their effort," Commissioner Dave Piech said.

"Vacation rentals are a vital economic driver in Santa Rosa County and having them open prior to Memorial Day is great news for our businesses and visitors. As the reopening of Florida continues, we will adapt our plan as conditions permit. I wish everyone a great Memorial Day weekend."

Escambia County also announced Tuesday that its health and safety plan had been approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to reopen short-term rentals.