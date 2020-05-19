The F-35 Lightning II that crashed at Eglin Air Force Base was part of the most expensive weapons procurement program in history, likely to clock in at $1.5 trillion over the program’s projected decades-long life span.

Prices for the individual aircraft have come down as the program has matured, with a current cost of about $80 million.

RELATED: F-22 Raptor crashes on Eglin reservation; pilot ejects safely

ORIGINAL STORY

EGLIN AFB — An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron crashed upon landing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eglin AFB, according to a news release from the 33rd Fighter Wing.

RELATED: (Aug. 2018) Air Force probes F-35 mishap at Eglin

The pilot safely ejected, according to the release, and was taken to the 96th Medical Group at the base for what the release calls "evaluation and monitoring." The pilot was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.

There was no loss of life nor damage to civilian property as a result of the crash, according to the 33rd Fighter Wing.

RELATED: F-22 Raptor crashes on Eglin reservation; pilot ejects safely

"At the time of the accident, the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie," according to the wing’s news release. The pilot’s name "is not being released at this time," the wing’s release stated.

RELATED: Eglin AFB releases additional information on Friday F-22 crash

First responders from the 96th Test Wing, the host unit at Eglin AFB, responded to the scene, and the crash site has been secured, the release continued.

The accident is under investigation. Routinely in the case of Air Force crashes, both a safety investigation board and an accident investigation board are convened. The safety investigation board report is not released to the public, but the accident investigation board report is made public. It can take months, or sometimes years, to complete an accident investigation report.

Tuesday’s crash comes just four days after an F-22 Raptor crashed on the Eglin AFB reservation. The Friday crash occurred 12 miles northeast of the main part of the sprawling base, on a closed portion of the installation.

The pilot of the F-22 safely ejected from the aircraft, and there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property associated with that crash, according to base public affairs officials. That crash is now under investigation.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>