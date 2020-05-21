GRAYTON BEACH — Grayton Beach State Park has once again made the top 10 list of best beaches in the country, except this time it is No. 1.

The annual list, now in its 30th year, is compiled by Stephen P. "Dr. Beach" Leatherman. The park was ranked No. 3 last year.

Leatherman is a coastal scientist who has published 20 books and hundreds of scientific articles, and reports on storm impacts, coastal erosion and ways to improve beach health and safety. He is a professor at Florida International University in Miami.

"After 25 years, I started over again. I started giving more priority to beach safety and smoking," Leatherman said.

Smoking is still allowed at Grayton, which Leatherman admits the park’s features had to overcome. But its attributes were hard to ignore.

The seemingly untouched nature that exists in the dunes and coastal dune lakes at Grayton put it at the top of the list, according to Leatherman.

"Grayton Beach is a special place. It has really white sand. It’s really a majestic place. ... There’s nothing else like it in the world, really."

He also noted that it’s a safe place to be for social distancing because of the mile-long beach area, trails and watersport activities that are available to patrons. The trails pass through big sand dunes and along salt marshes. The park sits on Western Lake, one of many rare coastal dunes lakes in the area.

"Waves are generally measured in inches, so the water is safe unless an onshore wind has kicked up the surf, in which case it is best to stay out of the water and explore the rest of this nearly 2,000-acre nature park. The mile of sugar sand is also great for surf fishing and beachcombing," Leatherman said in a press release.

The news of Grayton’s No. 1 designation made national news Thursday. Local businessman and beach advocate Dave Rauschkolb, gave a statement to CBS News in a recent interview.

"It's that fine powdery sand that talks to you," Rauschkolb said. "The 'squeak, squeak, squeak' of the sand when you walk in it."

Grayton Beach State Park beat out places such as Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Oahu, Hawaii, ranked No. 4; and Coronado Beach, in San Diego, California, ranked No. 9.

Leatherman uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, including water and sand quality as well as safety and management.

Dr. Beach’s 50 Criteria: www.drbeach.org/50criteria

