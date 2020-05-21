PANAMA CITY — The name of Panama City Beach’s newest school will be A. Gary Walsingham Academy, education officials announced Thursday morning.

Walsingham is a well-known figure in the community and is responsible for growing businesses in the Panama City Beach market. In 2011, he was awarded the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce Pioneer of the Year award for bringing businesses to the beach more than 50 years ago.

The new school is expected to open in August of 2021.

The school’s location near the Panama City Beach Sports Complex is a coincidence because it’s close by to a piece of land his grandmother grew up on in the early 1900s. Walsingham said he was surprised that the school would be named after him.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, it was totally unexpected,” Walsingham said. “I’m on the TDC Board, so I’ve been part of the planning for this whole area.”

Walsingham recently donated $1 million for environmental technology to enhance the learning experience for future students.

Walsingham was joined by his wife, his children, and grandchildren to witness the name reveal by the new school Thursday.

There has been significant development near the site of the sports complex in recent years, prompting the need for a new school. The A. Gary Walsingham Academy will be a 148,000 square-foot elementary school and will be capable of holding 800 students.

The way the school is being constructed, there is a possibility that the school could change from a K-5 to a K-8 facility. The change will depend on how the enrollment is at the school, but could be done without doing additional construction.

Bay District Schools is also reaching out to the community for help with creative ideas on the color scheme and mascot for the new school. The district is holding a contest and will choose what will best suit the new school.

“We think it’s going to be neat, to open it up to the community, get some community ideas,” said Bill Husfelt, Bay District Schools superintendent. “Mrs. Harvey and Mr. Walsingham will get together and look over all of them and figure out what it needs to be.”

Amy Harvey was selected as the inaugural principal for the new elementary school. She is currently the principal at Northside Elementary. It’s a moment that a lot of principals look forward to; to say they opened up a school, Harvey said.

“I’m just ecstatic because this is not something most principals will get an opportunity to do in their career,” Harvey said. “It’s bittersweet to leave the school I’m at because that’s my family for the last nine years, but the opportunity to come out and be a part of something this big for the community is a great opportunity.”

Harvey’s student-centered philosophy will continue at the new school. According to Husfelt, Harvey was the right choice to lead this new school when it opens.

“Amy’s been an exceptional elementary school leader. She is thorough, teachers love her, parents respect her, respected in the community and she is very talented,” Husfelt said. “I wanted to make sure we had someone who the heart and desire to take on a new school because it’s not easy.”