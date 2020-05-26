The Florida Department of Health has released the Tuesday May 26, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.

Another death has been reported in Walton County. This brings the total number of deaths to nine. All of the deaths are from a long-term care facility.

The latest death is a 73-year-old male Walton County resident.

Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs is the only long-term care facility listed on the report from FDOH.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 52, 255

Total deaths: 2,259, an increase of 7 over Monday

Hospitalizations: 9,482 an increase of 58 over Monday

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 209, one more over Monday (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 194, one more over Monday (6 deaths)

Bay: 97 (3 deaths)

Walton: 108, (9 deaths, one more over Monday)

Washington: 50, - five more over Monday (2 deaths)

Holmes: 18, four more over Monday

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

_____________

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY

Santa Rosa

Milton: 123

Navarre: 37

Gulf Breeze: 27

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 72

Destin: 32

Crestview: 29

Niceville: 24

Shalimar: 13

Mary Esther: 10

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 71

Santa Rosa Beach: 13

Freeport: 5

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 64

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 10

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1