SANTA ROSA BEACH—A swimmer was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday afternoon after South Walton Fire District lifeguards rescued him from the water near Beachfront Trail.

►RELATED: One death, over 100 rescues on highly attended NWF beaches over Memorial Day weekend

At 4:00 p.m., a jet ski patrol noticed several individuals pointing at the water, said Beach Safety Director David Vaughan of the South Walton Fire District. A man, whose identity has not been released, was found floating facedown near the second sandbar in the Gulf of Mexico, according to preliminary information on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Vaughan said the man was swimming in an unguarded area during red flag conditions.

►RELATED: Destin councilman shares outrage over holiday weekend trash (PHOTOS)

Vaughan said the patrol attempted resuscitation, and brought the victim to shore where he was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Beaches were crowded over the holiday weekend with an estimated 50,000 beachgoers after rental properties reopened early last week. Vaughan emphasized the efforts of his team, which rescued about 40 people during the weekend.

He said he could not release the man’s age or whether he was a visitor or a resident.

No details were released about cause of death.