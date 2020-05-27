Bay County residents know how to work under pressure.

Hurricane Michael devastated the area in 2018 with Category 5 wind that left homes, businesses and lives in splinters. Residents responded with a massive effort to rebuild the area.

The local response to the COVID-19 pandemic certainly grew out of this unique bond. Schools, hospitals and businesses are stepping up their efforts to keep the community connected, safe and informed.

The News Herald is choosing to celebrate the local response to COVID-19 with this photo spread of “Everyday Heroes” in the Bay County community.