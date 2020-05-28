The Florida Department of Health has released the Thursday May 28, 2020 state and county coronavirus numbers.
Okaloosa County had one new case since Wednesday according to FDOH, bring the total number of cases to 199.
Santa Rosa, Walton and Bay counties did not report any new cases on Thursday.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 53,285
Total deaths: 2,364
Hospitalizations: 9,795
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 237, (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 199, (6 deaths)
Bay: 97 (3 deaths)
Walton: 109, (9 deaths)
Washington: 51, (3 deaths)
Holmes: 18,
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
_____________
BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY (As of Tuesday May 27)
Santa Rosa
Milton: 123
Navarre: 37
Gulf Breeze: 27
Pace:16
Jay: 2
Missing: 1
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 72
Destin: 32
Crestview: 29
Niceville: 24
Shalimar: 13
Mary Esther: 10
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Baker: 1
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 71
Santa Rosa Beach: 13
Freeport: 5
Miramar Beach: 3
Paxton: 1
Point Washington: 1
Bay
Panama City: 64
Panama City Beach: 12
Lynn Haven: 10
Callaway:3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1