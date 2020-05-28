The City Council voted Tuesday to allow City Manager Mell Smigielski to use his discretion to reopen City Hall following several weeks of limiting access to the facility during the COVID-19 outbreak.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Residents are now able to access DeFuniak Springs City Hall during normal business hours to pay utility bills and conduct in-person business with city government.

The City Council voted Tuesday to allow City Manager Mell Smigielski to use his discretion to reopen City Hall following several weeks of limiting access to the facility during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While we are still concerned about the transmission of the virus between staff and residents,” he says, “we believe we can safely provide services by requiring everyone to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and by requiring no more than 10 citizens in the building at one time.”

The Utility/Billing Department is shielded with a glass partition protecting employees and customers paying their utility bills or requesting water/sewer/natural gas connections and services. Taped markings on the floor show proper physical distancing while in the building.

Only the back entrance to City Hall will be unlocked during normal business hours to control the number of people within the building at one time. City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information call the city manager’s office at (850) 892-8500.