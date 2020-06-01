According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patient is a 21-year-old woman. Three residents with the virus have died.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Panama City News Herald.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has reported a new COVID-19 patient for a total of 98 cases, health officials announced on Sunday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patient is a 21-year-old woman. Three residents with the virus have died.

The health department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

CHECK the state dashboard.

Overall, 3% of residents tested have been found infected with the virus. Of the 3,898 tests processed to date, there have been 3,798 negative results.

The homes of the residents virus include 65 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, 10 in Lynn Haven, three in Youngstown, three in Callaway, one in Southport, one in Parker and one at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The health department also announced on Sunday that it has expanded testing options at its main site at 597 W 11th Street in Panama City. The department is now taking appointments for all people with symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of age, occupation or underlying health conditions. Previously, the department was only able to test people from the CDC’s high priority criteria, people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.

MAY 31, 2020: Bay County withstands a second school year of upheaval

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste and smell, vomiting or diarrhea and sore throat.

For COVID-19 screening, please call the health department at 850-872-4455 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and follow the prompts. Testing is by appointment only and done in your car for convenience and safety. No insurance is filed and there are no fees for persons who receive testing. Results typically take between two and four days for receipt depending on whether you are a high priority patient and the current demand on the lab.

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");