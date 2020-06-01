As of Monday morning, it was undetermined if the death was a drowning or caused by an existing medical condition.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — An elderly woman died Friday evening on the beach behind Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

According to Larry Couch, chief of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, the incident occurred after 6:30 p.m. As of Monday morning, it was undetermined if the death was water-related or caused by an existing medical condition.

If ruled a drowning, it’ll be Panama City Beach’s first of the year.

"It was after hours, so (all of our beach patrol) had come in," Couch said. "We were so busy running incidents that the police department was actually on scene before we were."

For over 10 minutes, responders performed life-saving measures on the unnamed victim, who Couch added was a tourist.

She was found on an unguarded section of the beach.

"We don’t know if there was a medical condition that she had in the water, or if it was a true drowning," Couch said. "That’s just something that the coroner is going to have to report."