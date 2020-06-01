SANTA ROSA BEACH — Officials representing two state agencies are investigating the destruction of trees within Topsail Hill Preserve State Park that was apparently perpetrated by residents of the Cypress Dunes neighborhood.

Four people were caught in the act of cutting down trees within the preserve by Bill Potter, a resident of a neighborhood bordering the park and a volunteer there.

The group left before authorities arrived, but Potter’s video of his encounter with them has created a stir on Facebook.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are jointly investigating the incident, according to DEP spokeswoman Alexandra Kuchta.

Potter said a neighbor heard a buzzing sound coming from the park Friday night that he thought could be a drone or a drill. And the next day, when the sound persisted, Potter and the neighbor went up on a balcony to see what might be making the noise.

“Garett (the neighbor) saw a tree fall,” Potter said.

Potter said he jumped a fence and headed through the park in the direction of the noise. When he came upon a group of people he asked them what they were doing.

“When they told me they worked for Topsail I knew they were lying,” he said.

He said he was “flabbergasted” by the amount of destruction the four people had caused.

“I was amazed when I was following them (as they left the area) at the size of the trees and the number of trees they’d taken down,” he said. “This is a state preserve, clearly marked. There is no explanation for doing anything like that but selfishness.”

Having called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Potter said he tried to engage the group in conversation to allow deputies a chance to arrive. In the video he took, he can be heard advising the foursome to head toward the Gulf of Mexico because the cops were likely waiting for them on the street.

Though Potter said he lost the foursome after they left the woods, he did come away from his encounter with an abandoned chain saw and back pack.

By early afternoon Monday social media mavens were claiming to have identified the culprits and even speculated on a motive — to improve the Gulf view from the Cypress Dunes neighborhood.

Shortly thereafter the Board of the Cypress Dunes HOA issued a statement which made it clear they believed subdivision residents had been involved.

“Our community is distraught at the recent desecration within the Topsail Hill Preserve, an area that is to be respected and protected. To learn that it was individuals from within our neighborhood who are responsible for this has overwhelmed us with shock and dismay ” the statement said.

“While these individuals have been respected members of our neighborhood for many years, please know that their actions go against the values and ideals of our community,” the statement said. “We have chosen to make this our home because we hold a reverence for its natural beauty and make it a priority to protect and preserve this environment in every way we can.”

“Many in our community are committed volunteers who serve and are devoted to the park. We will continue to do so now as we look for ways to rebuild and repair the damage done within Topsail,” the release said. “We will cooperate fully with all authorities, and have no doubt these individuals will be brought to justice.

“Please know we are committed to helping in any way possible to remediate the damage that has been done and will actively find ways to be good neighbors and supporters of the Park,” the release from the HOA said.

