PANAMA CITY — Bay County has reported six new COVID-19 patients for a total of 105 confirmed cases, health officials announced on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, the new patients include a 25-year-old man, two 30-year-old men, a 43-year-old man, 51-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman. To date, three residents with the virus have died.

The health department is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

Overall, 3% of residents tested have been found infected with the virus. Of the 4,096 tests processed so far, there have been 3,989 negative results.

The homes of the residents infected include 69 in Panama City, 14 in Panama City Beach, 10 in Lynn Haven, three in Youngstown, three in Callaway, 1 in Southport, one in Parker, one at Tyndall Air Force Base and one at Mexico Beach. Two non-residents have tested positive in the county.

The state health department is continuing its goal to test 2% of the population. Bay County met this goal in May, according to the county health department.

To reach the goal again in June, drive through testing will again be offered. The viral testing will be available to all adults with or without symptoms. No appointments or insurance are required.

The next drive through testing offered by the county health department will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the department’s main office at 597 W 11th Street in Panama City.

Another drive through testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 in the parking area next to Seahaven Beach Resort at 15191 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach.

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text bayhealth to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit BayHealthCOVID19.com. You may also contact the Citizens Information Center 7 days a week from 10 am – 6 pm at (850) 248-6090 or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.

For state level text alerts in the fight against COVID-19, text FLCOVID19 to 888-777. To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.