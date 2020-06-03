The Florida Department of Health has issued the Wednesday June 3, 2020 coronavirus report.

Total cases in Florida are now 58,764 an increase of 1,317 over Tuesday. The total number of deaths is 2,566 an increase of 36 over Tuesday.

Tuesday saw the most number of confirmed cases since April 3, which had 1,314 cases reported.

Here are the case totals for each county:

Santa Rosa: 250 cases, two more over Tuesday

Okaloosa: 236 cases, one more over Tuesday

Walton: 118 cases

Bay: 105 cases, six more over Tuesday

Holmes: 23 cases, four more over Monday

Washington: 68, two more over Tuesday

Gulf: Two, one more over Tuesday

Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Friday

---

These are the death tolls by each county:

Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Friday

Walton: Nine, unchanged since Friday

Bay: Three, unchanged since Friday

Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Washington: Four, unchanged since Friday

Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Friday

Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Friday

CITY BY CITY ( As of Monday June 1)

Santa Rosa

Milton: 157

Navarre: 39

Gulf Breeze: 30

Pace: 17

Jay: 4

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 93

Destin: 37

Crestview: 34

Niceville: 29

Mary Esther:14

Shalimar: 14

Laurel Hill: 3

Eglin AFB: 2

Baker: 2

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 76

Santa Rosa Beach: 16

Freeport: 6

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Point Washington: 1

Bay

Panama City: 69

Panama City Beach: 14

Lynn Haven:10

Youngstown: 3

Callaway: 3

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1

Southport: 1

Mexico Beach: 1

---

Residents of Okaloosa County can be tested for the presence of COVID-19 on the following dates and at the following locations:

---

Thursday, June 4

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center. 1250 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

---

Tuesday, June 9

8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Dr., Crestview, FL 32539

---

Thursday, June 11

9 a.m. – noon, Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Dr., Destin, FL 32541

* Dates are subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.

---

No pre-screening or pre-registration required. Community residents with and without symptoms can be tested at no cost. There are no age limitations. Children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. Try to limit those in vehicle to no more than five to be tested.

If you have symptoms of concern for COVID-19, after being tested, you should stay home and continue to monitor and record symptoms until you get your results. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative.

COVID-19 testing is still available at DOH-Okaloosa for anyone wanting testing, symptoms or no symptoms. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment. Appointments are available Monday-Friday.

Symptoms of a possible infection with COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat. Rarely symptoms may include nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Antibody (serological) testing is not available at these test sites. The tests will identify the presence of the active virus. It does not identify the presence of antibodies which indicates that the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it.