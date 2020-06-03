Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall in Mexico Wednesday, with related impacts affecting states across Mexico as well as Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize and Honduras.

While it's still too early to predict how Cristobal will develop and affect U.S. Gulf coastal states, projected paths of the storm place it between Texas, Louisiana, and the Florida Panhandle by Friday or early next week.

If you live in those areas, now is a good time to review your tropical preparedness plan, the National Weather Service of Mobile/Pensacola said.

Tropical Storm Cristobal path

Tropical Storm Cristobal was close to making landfall on the coast of Mexico with 60-mph-winds, according to the 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Location: 25 miles northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico

Maximum sustained winds: 60 mph

Movement: Southeast at 3 mph

Next scheduled advisory: 11 a.m.

Expected Florida impacts from Cristobal at this time include swells with an increased risk of strong rip currents, beach erosion and possible coastal flooding along Alabama and Northwest Florida beaches, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile/Pensacola.

At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located 25 miles northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cristobal is moving toward the southeast near 3 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue this morning, followed by a turn toward the east this afternoon.

A motion toward the north-northeast and north is expected Thursday and Friday.

On the forecast track, the center will cross the southern Bay of Campeche coast later today and move inland over eastern Mexico tonight and Thursday.

After making an expected landfall in Mexico, Cristobal is forecast to make a loop and re-enter the Gulf of Mexico, where it's expected to gain strength and begin moving toward the U.S.

How quickly and how far the Cristobal moves north later this week and into early next week may determine where it strikes land next, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"If it races northward, around the time the high-pressure area is weakening, it may hit the central Gulf Coast, perhaps near Louisiana as early as Sunday afternoon or Sunday night," said AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

"If it is delayed, high pressure is forecast to rebuild over the central and southeastern U.S. this weekend, which could force the system toward Texas sometime early next week."

Flooding over the Deep South tops the list of early concerns if Cristobal's forward progress slows after moving into the U.S. next week, although the exact strength and track of the system is still unclear this far out, AccuWeather said.