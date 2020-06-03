DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Kentucky-based healthcare company that operates the Walton County rehabilitation and nursing facility where nine residents have died from COVID-19 has announced an expanded testing protocol for the serious respiratory illness caused by the spreading new coronavirus.

The new testing protocol at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs and all other facilities operated by Louisville, Kentucky-based Signature HealthCARE, was announced in a Wednesday morning news release.

The new regimen will comprise antigen and antibody testing for COVID-19 at all Signature HealthCARE facilities, through a partnership with BASE10 Genetics, a Chicago-based company that incorporates genetics into health care.

Antigen testing is the by-now familiar use of nasal swabs to test for the presence of COVID-19, while antibody testing is a finger-prick blood test that tests for possible past exposures to COVID-19 and any resulting immune response in the individual tested.

"By optimizing the availability, variety and proper use of tests, Signature HealthCARE and BASE10 can build a tracking and recovery strategy that provides protection for residents and staff on multiple levels," Signature HealthCARE noted in a Wednesday news release.

The news release went on to contend that the new testing strategy — Signature HealthCARE had previously been doing only antigen testing — "can help plan the process for recovery and allow residents to return home or to their facility or for staff to return to work and realize their protection against the virus."

The nine deaths at Chautauqua, accounting for all of the COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon in Walton County, comprise six men and three women, ranging in age from 66 to 94, according to state data current as of Wednesday afternoon.

Also according to state data as of Wednesday, 30 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the weeks since testing began. The current status of those with positive COVID-19 tests, outside of the nine deaths, could not be immediately determined Wednesday.

Signature HealthCARE operates 115 facilities in 10 states. In addition to Chautauqua, Signature HealthCARE has three other operations in Northwest Florida. HomeNow in Chipley provides home care services, while Signature HealthCARE of North Florida in Graceville and Signature HelthCARE at the Courtyard in Marianna each provide nursing, rehabilitation, dementia and memory care and telemedicine services.

"Signature was being approached by multiple testing solutions, and we were really looking for a testing company that was going to be more than a vendor, but a partner to help us determine the testing solution needed for us," Chris Cox, Signature’s chief operating officer, said in the news release.

"Our program, designed by geriatricians, provides a foundation to help facilities guide its residents and staff back to living life with purpose," Dr. Michael Fang, CEO of BASE10, said in the release.

While the news release characterizes the new testing protocol as an advantage for both residents and staff of Signature facilities, a three-minute video posted on Signature’s website, featuring Dr. Arif Nazir, the company’s chief medical officer, touts only its benefits for staff members.

However, according to a Wednesday response to emailed questions from the Daily News, Signature HealthCARE noted that the BASE10 testing program "includes approaches to test both staff and residents."

Also according to Signature, the tests "will be available to our residents based on the guidance from the clinical teams involved, physicians, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services)."

With regard to the cost of testing services, Signature noted in the email that in "some instances the states may pay for the testing, if not, Signature HealthCARE will. For the resident, typically, whoever the underlying payor source is would pay for the test unless the state does so."

"We have to make sure that our staff feel very safe," Nazir says in the video. "It is very important that our staff have the ability to get them tested when they believe they need to be tested.

"Studies have shown that when staff have the confidence and ability to know what’s going on with them," Nazir continued, "... they then are more comfortable in their jobs. ... They show up to work on time, they enjoy their work more."