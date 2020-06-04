Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

EVANSTON, Illinois — National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced over 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.

To compete for Merit Scholarship awards, semifinalists first had to advance to the finalist level of the competition by fulfilling additional requirements. Each was asked to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.

Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed the qualifying test performance.

Northwest Florida winners and their scholarships are listed below.

DESTIN

Bethany Ann Jowers, a Fort Walton Beach High School student with a probably career field of Nursing, won a NM University of South Florida Scholarship.

NICEVILLE

Jackson A. Cook, a Niceville High School student with a probable career field of Physics, won a NM UF Scholarship.

Dane D. Dickerson, a Niceville High School student with a probable career field of Biomedical Engineering, won a NM UF Scholarship.

Sara A. Strunk, a Niceville High School student with a probable career field of Computer Science, won a NM UF Scholarship.

SANTA ROSA BEACH

Nadia M. Bock, a South Walton High School student with a probable career field of Engineering, won a NM UF Scholarship.