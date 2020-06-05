The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 61,488, which represents a 1,305 jump in the number of positive cases since Thursday morning. The number of Florida resident deaths has risen to 2,660.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The Florida Department of Health has issued morning coronavirus report for Friday, June 5, 2020.
The total number of cases in Florida now stands at 61,488, which represents a 1,305 jump in the number of positive cases since Thursday morning. The number of Florida resident deaths has risen to 2,660.
Here are the case totals for each county:
Santa Rosa: 256 cases, one more over Thursday
Okaloosa: 250 cases, nine more over Thursday
Walton: 124 cases, four more over Thursday
Bay: 115 cases, four more over Thursday
Holmes: 30 cases, four more over Thursday
Washington: 79, five more over Thursday
Gulf: Three cases, unchanged since Thursday
Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Thursday
---
These are the death tolls by each county:
Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Thursday
Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Thursday
Walton: Nine, unchanged since Thursday
Bay: four, plus unchanged since Thursday
Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Thursday
Washington: Four, unchanged since Thursday
Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Thursday
Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Thursday
CITY BY CITY ( As of Friday, June 5)
Santa Rosa
Milton: 158
Navarre: 40
Gulf Breeze: 32
Pace: 17
Jay: 4
Non Florida residents: 4
Missing: 1
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 95
Destin: 37
Crestview: 34
Niceville: 29
Mary Esther:15
Shalimar: 14
Eglin Air Force Base: 4
Laurel Hill: 4
Baker: 2
Non-Florida residents: 8
Missing: 2
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 77
Santa Rosa Beach: 17
Freeport: 6
Miramar Beach: 3
Point Washington: 1
Paxton: 1
Non-Florida residents: 16
Missing: 3!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");