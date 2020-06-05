Green, who has been presiding since December 2018 over Walton County’s request for a legal declaration stating the county’s white sand beaches belong to the public, heard for the first time Thursday from lawyers on both sides of the issue.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — If it comes down to a ruling, Walton County Judge David Green must determine whether private property rights apply along some or all of the county’s coastline.

Against that he will have to weigh the public’s right to access sandy shores they’ve recreated on for many years.

But before it comes to that, Green may have to make what lawyers call “threshold” decisions that could have bearing on future Florida cases in which customary use is adjudicated.

He could also opt to toss the entire county case out, and has given attorneys on both sides of the issue 15 days to prepare reports to persuade him one way or the other regarding various motions to dismiss.

The county is opposed by a healthy majority of the 1,194 properties, and over 4,000 property owners, who stand to be impacted by the decision.

Given more than 500 days to prepare while other legal matters were sorted out in the case, attorneys for the property owners had filed a myriad of motions seeking dismissal of the county case.

Most hinged on the legal right of a property owner to exclude unwanted visitors.

“I do not think people would buy beachfront property if they did not have the right to exclude people from it,” attorney David Smolker told the judge.

County attorneys David Theriaque and Glenn Burhans argued that private property rights simply do not exist on Walton County’s beaches, that the beaches belong to and have always been the public’s to enjoy.

“The county is attempting to protect the county’s long-standing right to access that several private property owners are trying to take away,” said Theriaque.

Borowsky and fellow attorney Kent Safriet offered a motion that called into question the whole doctrine of customary use, which they argued is English common law and therefore not applicable in the United States, where the Constitution holds sway.

“All laws in the U.S. must follow the Constitution, English law does not apply in the U.S.,” Safriet said.

Safriet argued that under customary use the public retains possession of land it has utilized since “time immemorial,” which dates back, by some definitions to the 1185 coronation of King Richard I.

Safriet said the county is relying almost entirely in its legal action on a version of customary use created improperly in 1978 by the Florida Supreme Court.

“Nobody can meet the time immemorial standard in Florida, so they changed the definition,” he said.

Theriaque called the time immemorial standard “a red herring.” He said the lawsuit to which Safriet had referred, City of Daytona Beach v. Tona-Rama, had established an unchallenged standard for determining customary use.

The term time immemorial does not appear in the standard created by the Court, Theriaque said. It says customary use can be proven if public use of a property is determined to be ancient, reasonable, without interruption and free from dispute.

Those four terms have yet to be defined by a court either, Safriet said, and defining them might fall to Green as one of the threshold rulings arising from the Walton County case.

Theriaque told the court the county is not relying solely on the Tona-Rama case, but also on the state statute passed in 2018 that wiped out a Walton County customary use ordinance.

The law, created through passage of controversial H.B. 631, established a means by which county could secure a declaration of customary use.

Smolker, like Safriet and Borowski representing beach property owners, also spoke critically of the Tona-Rama decision the county is relying so heavily on.

“Customary use was never an issue until Tona-Rama,” he said.

Smolker told Judge Green that he, as a jurist, should have ultimate say in what constitutes property use in Walton County, and that the Tona-Rama case, adjudicating a Volusia county legal action, should have no bearing on any decision Green makes.

“The courts are the ultimate arbiters that decide what is customary use,” he said. “You can’t properly adopt a rule of law and apply it if it would retroactively destroy private property rights.”

Attorney David Pleat argued in a separate motion that the county should be forced to refine its case.

Its attorneys should state definitively whether it is seeking to have a blanket declaration of customary use declared on all 26 miles of Walton beach, whether it wants to battle the property owners parcel by parcel, or find some other method by which to move its case forward.

“How can I prepare my case if I don’t know if I’m defending individual parcels or if the county is going all or nothing?” he asked.

Theriaque said the county believes it has the evidence to win a blanket customary use declaration across all 26 miles of Walton County beach but believes if some areas are removed from the declaration it should not blow up the county’s entire case.

After a day full of motion hearings, Green offered attorneys for the property owners 10 days to prepare a report advocating for dismissal of the case at this early juncture in the proceedings.

He expressed some concern that an Appeals Court might not look kindly on an early dismissal.

“Appellate Courts are quick to reverse dismissals of cases and question why they didn’t proceed further,” he said.

County lawyers will be given five days to respond to the briefs filed by the property owner attorneys.