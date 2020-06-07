The Daily News invited those students selected to speak at their high school graduations to send their speeches for publication. We hope you enjoy a peek at some of the area’s best and brightest students.

Across the Emerald Coast, top high school students are giving speeches in empty auditoriums in front of cameras that will offer up a digital version of this year’s graduation.

The Daily News invited those students selected to speak at their high school graduations to send their speeches for publication. We hope you enjoy a peek at some of the area’s best and brightest students.

Sydney Balfanz, Santa Rosa Beach

South Walton High School

For the South Walton High School Class of 2020 this year should have been the most impactful year of education because it was our final one.

To be a part of the class of 2020 meant perseverance in a way like no other. We learned quickly what it meant to take hits, but also how to get back up from them. I have never known a more impressive feat than to keep pushing, despite the hardships. We faced problems we never saw coming, even a pandemic that changed everything about our daily lives.

This year has given us patience, determination, a thirst for knowledge, and among other things a sense of unity. And although our world may look different now, we will always have this time to remember lessons of perseverance.

As we venture onto the next stage of our lives I urge you to keep in mind just a few things. A lot of us are moving away from this beach town to new and exciting places. That may be college, the military, or a job in the workforce. These are steps into reality and we will all go at our own pace. This is both comforting and unsettling to many as there are so many things unknown. But when we face uncomfortable, unforeseen, and truly difficult situations, our actions reveal our true character.

I ask that in these times you take a moment to look at yourself, what you believe in, and why you believe in it. I encourage you to build yourself, not on the opinions of others, but on your own free thought. Take in your surroundings, evaluate what is right and wrong, form your own beliefs.

It is through honesty with ourselves, even when it is painful, embarrassing and complicated, but we learn the most about who we are as individuals. This is the point in our lives that we begin to figure out who we are, what we stand for, and the lives we hope to lead.

It is through looking at ourselves that we learn what is meant to live an authentic life, and how to carry that with us in our relationships. I urge you when things are hard and you feel like you'd rather be at another stage of life, with different people, in a different place, to look at what you fill your life with, how you treat yourself, and the things you believe in. Introspection is the only way to change ourselves, and when we change ourselves we have the ability to change our world.

The second ideal that I ask you to keep in mind as we transition from childhood to adulthood is our empathy for others.

Henry David Thoreau once said, “Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?”

Sometimes it is difficult to see past ourselves. Together, we faced the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, knowing how easily it could have been us facing loss and demanding action. We only grew better as people with Hurricane Michael, helping our neighbors through the destruction. We saw through the eyes of others and did what we could to help, but it is through empathy that we see the reconstruction of our homes and our hearts.

To love your fellow human, as you have known love is all that I ask. To show kindness when it is not easy and to find the light in the seemingly dark night. When your road becomes dangerous, you will need the empathy of others just as they have needed yours. Be courageous in this pursuit as it is through our empathy for others that we create change in our loved ones and our community.

I will leave you with something that we have heard for many years: be courageous. These four years of high school have been largely defined by the people sitting next to you, those on this stage and in the stands. Knowingly or not, we have been shaped, molded, and carved into the people we are today by these special characters in our personal story. We have known what it has meant to be inspired by these people, and above all, how they changed us and our view of the world.

I ask that you stay understanding of this in the next phase of your life: that you let your best friends continue to make you better, that you keep those life lessons from your favorite teachers close to your heart, that you always let your parents give their advice to you (even if you don’t listen to it).

More importantly I ask a small task of you in return for your own molding and shaping — that you learn to inspire others. It's as simple as teaching your younger sister how to do an algebra problem or telling your friend about the life-changing movie you saw last week.

Our impact on others is at times subtle, yet makes the biggest difference. Change comes from the small things that add up to a force greater than we realize. I encourage you to put aside fear, be courageous in the pursuit of being inspired by others, and doing the same in return.

I have never believed in a group of people more than I believe in the class of 2020. In your ability to adapt, to overcome difficulty, and to embrace change, you are an inspiration.

I hope that as you go on in life, you value yourself by really looking at who you are, have empathy for those around you, and remain courageous in your inspiration of others. Four years of high school has brought us here to this moment. I cannot thank you all enough for the past few years.

Once a Seahawk, always a Seahawk.

If your student is a top grad who would normally be speaking at graduation, please send a copy of the prepared speech, a headshot, his or her hometown and the name of the school to wvictora@nwfdailynews.com

We are also accepting parent- or student-submitted photos celebrating your graduate if he or she attends school in Okaloosa, Walton or Santa Rosa counties. Send those pictures to ntomecek@nwfdailynews.com