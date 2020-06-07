Last Monday, Pat Dye passed away. For those of you who don’t remember, he was head coach of the Auburn University football team from 1981 to 1992. I almost cannot believe that I typed “for those of you who don’t remember,” but there’s a reason I did. I’ve been surprised how little mention has been made of the passing of someone who made such an impact on the Auburn University community.

I shouldn’t be surprised at all. I spend most of my time in the company of 18- to 20 year-olds, and I’ve been in the classroom long enough now to know how little students know of recent history. They’re often nearly completely ignorant of events that happened right before they were born, and Coach Dye’s accomplishments are no exception.

A few years ago, a student of mine referred to herself in writing as a “diehard Auburn fan.” I commented, “Aren’t you a Dye-hard Auburn fan?” Not only had she never heard the catchphrase, she was a little uncertain of why I had “misspelled” it and asked me about it. When I explained it, she got it, but I’m still not sure she would have put it together without that explanation. She had never really known any Auburn head football coaches other than Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn, and barely remembered Tommy Tuberville.

I understand. I can remember Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan ... barely. Doug Barfield, who coached Auburn in the five years between Coach Jordan and Coach Dye, I remember more clearly — I was watching football then, but wasn’t truly conversant enough to know more about the head coach other than his name. Coach Dye will always be the Auburn head coach that I first remember since I was truly engaged with football fandom by the time he took over.

And, after all, I sometimes have had to explain to young Alabama Crimson Tide fans why houndstooth is a thing for them. Seriously.

Coach Dye’s death brought a flood of memories back to me. He came to one of Etowah High School’s football games once — to scout a player on the other team. There’s a photograph of Coach Dye with several Etowah students in the 1984 Etowahian annual. He has a big smile on his face — he’s obviously enjoying himself — and a pen in his hand — he’d obviously been signing autographs. Coach Dye is looking directly at the camera, but most of the students are looking away to the right. There is no caption at all to identify him. Every Etowah student who bought a copy of that annual knows who he is, but I wonder if their children and grandchildren looking at the annual in 50 years will.

My most vivid memory of Coach Dye is the 1982 Iron Bowl, the game usually referred to as the “Bo Over the Top” game. Bo Jackson, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner, leapt over the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive line at the goal line to score the go-ahead touchdown that ended up being the margin of victory.

People not native to the state of Alabama often don’t realize how intense football fandom is here, especially in regard to the annual rivalry game between Auburn and Alabama. If you’re born in Alabama, you grow up pulling for either Auburn or Alabama. There is very little middle ground.

I was 14 (about to be 15) in 1982 — a “Dye-hard” Auburn fan already, although the catchphrase wasn’t yet around — but I had never really known an Auburn victory in the Iron Bowl. The last one had been in 1972, the famous “Punt Bama Punt!” game in which Auburn, behind 16-3 in the last 10 minutes of the game, blocked two Alabama punts and returned each for a touchdown, winning 17-16. Since I was only 4 (about to be 5) then, I don’t remember that game at all.

Auburn had lost to Alabama for nine long years — still the longest losing streak in the Iron Bowl rivalry — and that’s what I remember. Auburn’s win was very sweet to me. That’s why I’ll always remember Coach Dye — he put together that team and coached them to victory. Over the remainder of his coaching career at Auburn, he and his Tigers won five more Iron Bowls, including a four-game streak from 1986 to 1989.

In the obituary in The Gadsden Times on Tuesday, Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser told a Pat Dye story I’d never heard, but I loved it. Vitale wrote, “When Dye interviewed for the job, he was asked by a member of the search committee, ‘How long will it take you to beat Alabama?’ His reply, famously, was ‘60 minutes.’”

That story is telling for what it reveals about Pat Dye, the leader. Coach Dye was thinking of the game in essentially different terms than the search committee. He knew that no matter how long one prepares to win the big game — days, weeks, months, years — the big game itself is 60 minutes. That’s how long you have to win it or lose it.

To Coach Dye’s family, my condolences. To Coach Dye, thank you and may you rest in peace.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.