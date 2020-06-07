President Donald Trump disdains wearing a mask in public.

Joe Biden calls him “a fool” for not doing so.

It’s no idle issue for Louisiana legislators now meeting in Baton Rouge. State Rep. Reggie Bagala, R-Cut Off, did not survive COVID-19. Two others, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, have recovered from bouts with the coronavirus.

But in general, lawmakers don’t seem too worried about being sickened. Few of them are practicing social distancing norms in the House and Senate chambers. Most Republican House members, and some Democrats, have removed the plastic glass barriers that were installed between desks throughout the chamber before the Legislature resumed its work on May 4.

At the same time, reflecting a national political split on the matter, most Republicans are eschewing masks during the legislative session, while most Democrats are donning them.

“We’re so damn divided we can’t even agree on a damn mask,” said Roy Fletcher, a veteran political consultant in Baton Rouge who says he wears a mask only when visiting crowded stores.

A poll last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 89% of Democrats and 72% of independents reported wearing a mask every time or most of the time they left home, compared with only 58% of Republicans.

A Quinnipiac poll in May reported that 90% of Democrats said Trump should wear one, while only 38% of Republicans agreed.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican who represents Acadiana, recently called masks “a bacteria trap” during a CNN interview and added, “It's not helping your health or anybody else's." He has also mocked people who wear masks as cowards, although studies show wearing a mask protects other people more than it protects the wearer.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, wears a mask when he is around others and requires all reporters to do so at his press briefings.

“It's just the right thing to do,” he said last month. “Those who don't are asking for trouble. We need compliance because we all have a goal to open up as many businesses as possible, but as we do that, we have to do it safely."

The science is clear, though, about the benefits of wearing a mask, according to the CDC and medical professionals.

On April 3, the federal agency recommended using masks “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” because “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (‘asymptomatic’) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (‘pre-symptomatic’) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”

Legislative staffers are heeding that message. Virtually all of them wear masks.

State Sen. Fred Mills, of Parks, has a simple explanation of why he is the rare Republican who does use one. “I don’t think the virus cares whose party you’re in,” he said.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said she’s not making a political statement by not putting one on.

“If I had on a mask, people would not be able to understand very easily what I’m saying,” said Hewitt. “This is a business where communication is everything. In many cases, you’re not able to communicate 6 feet away. You might be saying things that you don’t want to be overheard.”

Hewitt said she does wear one when she goes to a store.

State Sen. Bodi White also cited communication problems to explain why he doesn’t wear one. “I can’t talk through it,” said White, R-Central.

But he said he is taking care not to be infected.

“I take my temperature three times a day and clean my hands 10 times a day,” he said and held up a little bottle of hand sanitizer from his pocket. “I want to make sure I don’t have an infection. Should I be infected, I don’t want to breathe on others.”

State Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, who organized a protest last month outside the Governor’s Mansion against Edwards’ stay-at-home order, is one legislator who acknowledges he doesn’t wear a mask for philosophical reasons.

“I think I’m a better judge of how to take care of myself than the government,” McCormick said.

He also believes that people who wear a mask touch their face more often, a no-no, and that wearing a mask improperly makes someone more susceptible to the coronavirus.

“It’s a scientific fact,” he added.

McCormick also disputed that public health experts say it is better to put one on.

“The medical professionals, in my opinion, aren’t saying that,” he said.

In fact, they are, said Richard Oberhelman, director of the Office of Global Health at Tulane and professor at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

“I’m not aware of scientific data looking at whether touching your mask results in more contamination,” Oberhelman said.

He added that masks are mostly meant to protect others.

“We know that most of the transmission of COVID-19 is respiratory — passed when you cough or when you talk loudly,” Oberhelman said. “You spray little bits of saliva in the area where you are talking.”

Oberhelman said he would feel “at risk” if he were sitting in either the House or Senate chamber. “I don’t know which of those people don’t have a coronavirus,” he said.

Nobody in the Legislature appears to be taking the virus more seriously than state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who said she and her family have had health issues.

Barrow wore a hazmat outfit when the Legislature resumed meeting on May 4. She has since shed that suit but still wears a plastic face shield and a mask.

“The mask is really uncomfortable, but the face shield provides an extra layer of protection and covering,” Barrow said. “It’s a human courtesy that we protect one another.”

State Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, is another big proponent of mask-wearing.

“It’s very strange going home” to New Orleans, she said. “Everyone there is wearing a mask. Among members (in Baton Rouge), there are fewer by the day.”

Phillip DeVillier is another Republican who doesn’t wear a mask. He said Trump has nothing to do with his decision.

“My wife has a much bigger impact on me than the president,” said DeVillier, R-Eunice. “She doesn’t wear a mask.”