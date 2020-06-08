Another 172 were tested in Baker with three county residents testing positive. Fort Walton Beach tested 442 for the week and received 15 positive results.
Okaloosa County has again surpassed Santa Rosa County in the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19. The county has jumped to 271 cases as of Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The number represents less than 0.5 percent of all cases statewide and Okaloosa has just five people presently hospitalized for treatment of the potentially deadly virus. None of those hospitalized are occupying an ICU bed or are on a ventilator.
Santa Rosa County’s COVID-19 count jumped by four overnight to 258, and Walton County rose to 131 diagnosed cases.
Results from week one of drive-through testing in Crestview tallied 331 tested and two positive results with one “no-result,” according to information provided by county Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox.
Destin’s second week of testing totaled 335 tested. One Okaloosa County resident and one non-county resident tested positive, Maddox reported.
Another 172 were tested in Baker with three county residents testing positive. Fort Walton Beach tested 442 for the week and received 15 positive results.
Maddox attached a reminder to his daily Okaloosa County COVID-19 update that it is important to remember – “more testing will equal more cases, but the positivity rate is the important factor to watch.”
The Health Department reported 64,904 COVID-19 cases Monday morning and 2,712 deaths. That’s 966 new cases and 12 new resident deaths.
By the numbers:
Santa Rosa: 258, increase of four from Sunday
Okaloosa : 271, increase of 17 since Sunday
Walton: 131, increase of 17 since Sunday
Bay: 132, increase of seven since Sunday
Washington: 84, increase of two since Sunday
Holmes: 30, increase of one since Sunday
Gulf: 7, increase of one since Sunday
Franklin: 2, increase of one since Sunday
Santa Rosa:
Milton: 159, no change
Navarre: 41, no change
Gulf Breeze: 30, no change
Pace: 17, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 1, increase of one
Missing Santa Rosa: 2
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 110, increase of six
Destin: 42, increase of two
Crestview: 35, no change
Niceville: 30, no change
Shalimar: 18, increase of one
Mary Esther: 16, no change
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 1, increase of one
Missing Okaloosa: 1
Walton
DeFuniak Springs: 80, no change
Santa Rosa Beach: 21, increase of one
Freeport: 7, no change
Miramar Beach: 3, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Destin (Walton Co.): 1 increase of one
Paxton: 1, no change
