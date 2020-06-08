NICEVILLE — The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced that Northwest Florida State College has been awarded a grant of $1,152,483 to fund the NWFSC Job Corps Scholars program.

This non-residential program will include, at no cost to the participants, a 12-month career technical training component, with up to 12-month employment placement period following separation from the program, with intensive counseling services to support and facilitate each student’s employment and career success.

A total of 80 participants (two cohorts of 40) will be served over the 39-month project period at an average cost per participant of $14,406. The NWFSC Job Corps Scholars program will target 16-24-year-old residents of Okaloosa and Walton counties with particular focus on the Opportunity Zone census tracts in the two counties.

NWFSC Job Corps Scholars will be able to earn certifications in 12 months or less in the following high-growth career paths: Hospitality Management, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Public Safety Management, Engineering Technology, Welding Technology and Dental Assisting. Academic Programs include: Chef’s Apprentice, Food & Beverage Operations, Early Childhood Education Infant/Toddler Specialization, Early Childhood Education Preschool Specialization, Emergency Medical Technician, Correctional Officer Basic, Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (combined), CNC Machinist/Fabricator, Engineering Technology Support Specialist, Welding Technology and Dental Assisting. The maximum number of hours earned by program completers is 18 credit hours or 1,330 clock hours.

“Bringing the Department of Labor’s Job Corps Scholars program to Northwest Florida State College is integral to getting Floridians back to work,” said NWFSC President Dr. Devin Stephenson. “The future job market will more closely focus on career and technical fields, and NWF State College stands ready to respond to those evolving needs.”

For further information about the NWFSC Job Corp program, contact Bill Allison, director of Professional and Workforce Training, at 850-729-4995 or allisonb@nwfsc.edu.