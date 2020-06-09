A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Monday turned down arguments by Marlynn Stillions, who was convicted on three child-abuse charges and sentenced to seven years in prison.

A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a teacher on child-abuse charges in a case that helped lead to the resignation of the former Okaloosa County superintendent of schools.

The allegations against Stillions played a central role last year in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend then-Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson, who was accused of failing to properly handle teacher misconduct.

After fighting for months to keep her job, Jackson ultimately resigned.

Stillions was a pre-kindergarten teacher for children with disabilities and was alleged to have abused a child who was non-verbal and on the autism spectrum, according to Monday’s ruling.

Stillions’ attorney argued in the appeal that she should have been acquitted because there was no evidence that the child was injured and that it was unreasonable to believe that her actions injured the child, the ruling said.

But the appeals court rejected those arguments.

“Stillions argues that she was entitled to acquittal because the child was not physically injured,” said the six-page ruling, written by Judge Lori Rowe and joined by judges Thomas Winokur and Rachel Nordby.

“That argument fails because the plain language of the child abuse statute does not require physical injury. Rather, the statute defines child abuse as ‘(a)n intentional act that could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to a child.’ ”