The state logged another 1,371 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67,371. Additionally, 36 more people died due to the virus.

Another big spike in both COVID-19 cases and Florida deaths from the disease were reported Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.


On Tuesday 1,371 new cases were reported and the death toll climbed by 53.


Total Florida coronavirus deaths has reached 2,801.


Okaloosa County is seeing "a slow trend upward which requires monitoring," Patrick Maddox, the county’s public safety director, said in a Wednesday COVID-19 update.


The county, which has begun regular testing, recorded a 13 case spike overnight, but is seeing an average growth rate over the last 15 days of six cases per day.


Just three county residents are presently hospitalized for COVID-19, and only one of those is occupying a bed in an ICU unit, Maddox said.


By the numbers:


Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 9


Santa Rosa: 262, increase of one since Tuesday


Okaloosa : 287, increase of 13 since Tuesday


Walton: 135, increase of one since Tuesday


Bay: 135, increase of three since Tuesday


Washington: 85, increase of one since Tuesday


Holmes: 31, increase of one since Tuesday


Gulf: 8, increase of one since Tuesday


Franklin: 2, no increase since Tuesday


Deaths


Santa Rosa: 9, no change


Okaloosa: 6, no change


Walton: 9, no change


Holmes: 0, no change


Washington: 8, increase of one


Bay: 4, no change


Gulf: 0, no change


Franklin: 0, no change


Positive tests by city


Santa Rosa:


Milton: 158, no change


Navarre: 42, no change


Gulf Breeze: 31, no change


Pace: 18, increase of one since Tuesday


Jay: 4, no change


Pensacola Beach: 1, no change


Okaloosa


Fort Walton Beach: 116, increase of five since Tuesday


Destin: 42, no change


Crestview: 39, increase of two since Tuesday


Niceville: 32, increase of two since Tuesday


Shalimar: 18, no change


Mary Esther: 17, increase of one since Tuesday


Laurel Hill: 4, no change


Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change


Baker: 2, no change


Holt: 2, increase of one since Tuesday


Missing Okaloosa: 3


Walton


DeFuniak Springs: 81, no change


Santa Rosa Beach: 21, no change


Freeport: 8, no change


Miramar Beach: 3, no change


Point Washington: 1, no change


Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change


Paxton: 1, no change