The Tuscaloosa Public Library has reopened but with some restrictions.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library reopened June 2 after an extended closing to comply with the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Library services have been modified to accommodate safety concerns of both the library staff and patrons.

Library hours and days have been limited, as well as some library services. Patrons can still borrow books, audiobooks and DVDs, but the popular computer stations will remain closed.

“At this point we are just providing circulation services, so you can return items and check out new ones, but we don’t have the computer lab open yet, or the reference department and genealogy department,” said Freemon.

The library is open Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help ensure everyone’s safety. Safety concerns kept the library closed for longer than Freemon would have liked, but library staff had to ensure they had enough personal protective items for their staff as well as necessary sanitary supplies.

“We had to have protocols in place that would keep our patrons safe and our staff safe. One of the reasons it took us so long to be able to reopen was we had trouble getting access to masks and hand sanitizer,” said Freemon.

Freemon said that a couple of the library staff members decided to sew masks for the staff to use, and they were able to locate a source of hand sanitizer. The library staff also constructed sneeze barriers at the circulation desk to protest the staff from sneezes or coughs.

Among the changes to the library, the staff shifted some of the DVD shelves to stagger the shelving to provide adequate social distancing for patrons who wished to browse that popular collection. The library is also limiting the number of people who can enter. They began the process by only allowing 20 in the library at a time but quickly realized they could safely handle more and upped the number to 30. Freemon said he anticipates that number will climb as they become more adept at managing the flow of patrons.

“Since the purpose right now is getting items to check out, we are not encouraging people to just come and hang out. We aren’t putting a stopwatch on anyone, but we are trying to get patrons to come and spend not more than 45 minutes in the library.”

The library patrons have embraced the reopening. Freemon said on that first day, the first group in line checked out their books and held them up in the air to the cheers of other library patrons.

“We went through all the books in our home a couple of times,” said father of seven children, Ryan Summers as he pulled a wagon loaded with books behind him. He browsed through the children’s section, looking for books for his children who are all under 11 years old. “The kids are definitely looking forward to having some new books. It’s great to have it open.”

Monica Turner and her son Christian browsed the DVD collection nearby and they, too, were excited to see the library reopened.

“We did miss it a lot because we came every week. The boys would get books and check out movies and books, and they just enjoy coming to the environment and having a time to sit and read. We are excited it is back,” said Turner.

If you have borrowed material from the library, you must return it through the outside book drop. No returns are being accepted at the circulation desk. The returns are then held for two days before the library staff cleans them and then returns them to circulation. Seating areas and children’s areas as well as the computer terminals have all been taped off. Freemon said while he has no timetable for returning to normal, the library staff is continuing to search for ways to provide the community with full services.