DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Walton County commissioners took another step this week toward making a pedestrian underpass at U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 30-A a reality.

In a unanimous Tuesday vote, commissioners authorized Chairman Bill Chapman to sign documents conveying $1.25 million in county funding for its share of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)-led project. The project has an estimated price tag of $6 million, including landscaping, sidewalk installation and other work.

Providing the county portion of the funding for the project is a prerequisite for construction to begin on the pedestrian underpass, for which design work began in 2018.

The project is being installed to improve both pedestrian and vehicular safety in the area. Currently, people living or vacationing on the south side of U.S. Highway 98 at County Road 30A in Inlet Beach must cross the busy four-lane U.S. 98 to get to shops and restaurants on the north side of the highway.

In other business on the pedestrian underpass, commissioners unanimously approved a maintenance agreement with the state and authorized the chairman to sign the document.

Under the agreement, Walton County is responsible for lighting, landscaping and painting of the underpass, with FDOT being responsible for maintenance of the structure itself.

According to Commissioner George Anderson, in whose district part of the project is located, the local arts community has expressed interest in being involved with decoratively painting the underpass.

Both Anderson and Chapman, whose district also includes part of the underpass, took time Tuesday to commiserate with the public on the time it is taking to get the underpass installed.

“I know you get frustrated at how slow government is,” Anderson said. “We still haven’t dug a hole, but it’s getting to be where we can see where the hole’s going to be dug. So just bear with us; it just takes that long to get permits and things like that.”

“The public doesn’t really realize a lot of times what hoops we have to jump through up here when you have to deal with agencies other than our own,” Chapman added. “But you just have to keep pressing along. We’e getting there. It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be a nice safety feature.”

In other transportation-related votes this week, Walton commissioners unanimously OK’d the use of engineering firms with which the county routinely works for three projects.

First, commissioners approved an “operational analysis” of a segment of West Hewett Road at U.S. 98, location of a popular Walmart store.

“We’ve been noticing some issues there at that intersection ... with turning movements in and out of Walmart,” county public works engineer Chance Powell told commissioners.

An operational analysis, Powell explained, will help the county “figure out exactly what the issue is — if there is an issue — and what corrective measures we should be looking forward to in the future.”

Commissioners also approved design and permitting work for the addition of a second left-turn lane on Mack Bayou Road at U.S. 98.

Powell told commissioners the county is moving forward with the proposal “with the hope that we can coordinate this with the FDOT six-laning project on 98.”

Finally, commissioners approved design of a connector road from Walton Way to U.S. Highway 98, across the section of the Golf Garden property in Miramar Beach recently purchased by the county.

The forward-looking approach to road issues earned praise from Commissioner Danny Glidewell, who told Powell, “I’m glad to see y’all being proactive in trying to address these issues. I think y’all are to be commended for that.”