The rise of new cases in Florida has set a record three days in a row: 1,698 on Thursday, 1,902 new cases on Friday and 2,581 on Saturday.

For the first time, Florida reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in one day, recording 2,581 on Saturday and smashing the record number of new cases set just a day ago.

In Northwest Florida, the county that recorded the highest gain was Santa Rosa, with 10 new cases.

The governor had no planned activities scheduled for this weekend.

The state has 3,407 children younger than 18 who have tested positive for the virus, with 103 hospitalized, the Department of Health said in a new two-page report Saturday focused on pediatric cases.

At a news conference at the University of Miami on Friday, DeSantis scoffed at the notion that his decisions to ease restrictions had led the number of cases to explode.

“It’s interesting,” he said, citing hospital records in two counties. “We did Phase 1 six weeks ago so the idea that all of a sudden it would be linked to that.”

Statewide, the death toll from the respiratory disease COVID-19 rose by 49 to 3,016, including non-residents, topping 3,000 for the first time. Palm Beach County added nine deaths to 438.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown for Northwest Florida

Okaloosa: 315, three higher than yesterday

Santa Rosa: 285, 10 higher than yesterday

Walton: 146, one higher than yesterday

Bay: 141, two higher than yesterday

Washington: 91, four higher than yesterday

Gulf: 8, same as yesterday

Franklin: 3, one higher than yesterday

Here are the city-by-city totals for Northwest Florida

Milton: 168, up by two over yesterday

Fort Walton Beach: 130, up by one over yesterday

Panama City: 88, two over yesterday

DeFuniak Springs: 85, one over yesterday

Chipley: 76, two over yesterday

Navarre: 44, one over yesterday

Crestview: 42, unchanged

Niceville: 35, unchanged

Gulf Breeze: 35, one over yesterday

Santa Rosa Beach: 22, unchanged

Panama City Beach: 20, unchanged

Pace: 21, two over yesterday

Shalimar: 19, unchanged

Mary Esther: 18, unchanged

Lynn Haven: 12, unchanged

Freeport: 8, unchanged